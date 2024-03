BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jacksboro's Swan pitches 5-inning perfect game vs. City View

Kasey Swan was perfect for five innings Friday, leading Jacksboro to a 10-0 victory against City View in District 7-3A action.

Swan allowed no baserunners, striking out 12 of the 15 City View batters he faced. He lowered his ERA for the season to 1.26.

As a staff, Jacksboro has an impressive 1.04 ERA this season.

Swan’s brother, Kyler, helped his sibling by going 2 for 2 with an RBI. Tyler Mitchell maintained a hot bat, going 2 for 2 with 3 three runs, 3 RBI, a triple and three stolen bases.

The Tigers improved to 15-3-1 for the season and 4-0 in district. They hold a half-game lead on Holliday (11-5, 3-0) for the 7-3A lead.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

DISTRICT 5-5A

Rider 6, Granbury 0

Leading hitters: (Ri) Grey Johnson 2x3, run, 2 RBI, BB; Chris Chavez 2x2, run, RBI, 2 BB, SB; Tanner Poirot 1x3, 2 runs.

Top pitcher: (Ri) Poirot 7 IP, 2 hits, 3 BB, 0 runs, 3 Ks, W.

Records: Rider 13-5, 3-1; Granbury 1-3.

DISTRICT 7-4A

Gainesville 8, Hirschi 6

Leading hitters: (H) Jose Juarez 1x3, 2 runs; Ben McDonnell 1x3, 3 RBI, BB, SB.

Top pitcher: (H) Kristian Perry 2.2 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, ER, 4 Ks.

Records: Hirschi 4-9, 0-4.

WFHS 5, Sanger 2

Leading hitters: (W) TJ McCraw 1x2, 2 runs, RBI, BB, SB.

Top pitcher: (W) Blake Vanderburg 7 IP, 2 hits, 2 BB, 2 runs, 0 ER, 8 Ks, W.

Records: WFHS 5-10, 3-1.

DISTRICT 7-3A

Holliday 16, Bowie 2 (5)

Leading hitters: (B) Seth Mann 2x2, RBI, 3B; (H) Isaac Villa 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, HR; Caden Foster 3x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Rylan Hutchins 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB.

Top pitcher: (H) Michael Stewart 5 IP, 3 hits, BB, 2 runs, ER, 6 Ks, W.

Records: Holliday 11-5, 3-0; Bowie 10-7-2, 1-3.

Jacksboro 10, City View 0 (5)

Leading hitters: (J) Tyler Mitchell 2x2, 3 runs, 3 RBI, BB, 3B, 3 SB; Kyler Swan 2x2, RBI; Kaleem Howard 1x3, 2 runs, 3 B, 2 SB.

Top pitcher: (J) Kasey Swan 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 0 runs, 12 Ks, W, perfect game.

Records: Jacksboro 15-3-1, 4-0; City View 7-7, 0-4.

Iowa Park 5, Henrietta 1

Leading hitters: (IP) Kane Decker 2x3, run, 3 RBI, 2B, SB; Parker Allen 3x3, 2 RBI; Rody Williams 2x3, run, BB, 2B, SB; (H) Wyatt Mayfield 2x3; Law Mitchell 2x3.

Top pitchers: (IP) Andrew Ramirez 2 IP, 2 hits, BB, 0 runs, K; Brady Rhoden 5 IP, 4 hits, 3 BB, run, 0 ER, 4 Ks, W; (H) Pate Cody 3 IP, hit, BB, 0 runs, 4 Ks.

Records: Henrietta 8-7, 1-2; Iowa Park 9-7, 3-0.

DISTRICT 9-2A

Olney 20, Petrolia 6

Leading hitters: (P) Jordan Demoss 1x3, run, BB; (O) Cyler Sosa 2x4, 5 runs, BB, 2 SB; Jordan Jacoba 0x2, 4 runs, 4 RBI, 3 BB; Brodie Hagle 1x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 2 BB, SB.

Top pitcher: (P) Brady Lisle 4 IP, hit, BB, 0 runs, 5 Ks, W.

Records: Olney 4-8-1, 2-2; Petrolia 1-8, 0-4.

Windthorst 8, Seymour 2

Leading hitters: (W) Tanner Doyal 3x3, run, RBI; Jaxon Stark 2x4, 2 runs, RBI, 2B; Kasen Wiles 2x4, 2 runs, 2B; (S) H. Harney 2x4, RBI.

Top pitchers: (W) Doyal 3 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, run, 0 ER, K; Brayden Berend 2 IP, hit, 0 BB, 0 runs, 2 Ks.

Records: Seymour 4-4, 0-2; Windthorst 5-11-2, 2-0.

Northside 19, Harrold 6

Leading hitters: (H) Keylan Marks 2x4, run, RBI; Carson Welch 1x2, 2 runs, RBI; Jace Perez 2x4, run, 2 RBI; (N) Kaden Hall 4x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Carter Russell 3x4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Matthew Brooks 2x4, 2 runs, RBI.

Top pitcher: (N) Hall 3.1 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, ER, 6 Ks.

DISTRICT 10-2A

Muenster 10, Nocona 0 (5)

Leading hitter: (N) Walker Murphey 1x3.

Records: Nocona 5-3-2, 0-2; Muenster 2-0 in district.

NON-DISTRICT

Era 10, Electra 2

Leading hitters: (El) Jonathan Kirk 3x4, RBI, 2B, SB; Collin McKiddy 2x3.

Top pitcher: (El) Brayden Turner 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 0 runs, 3 Ks.

Graham 11, Vernon 4

Leading hitters: (G) Ryder Taylor 2x4, 2 runs, RBI, BB, 2 SB; Colter Johnson 2x4, 2 runs, RBI, 2B, 2 SB; Tate Loesch 1x4, run, 3 RBI, 3B; (V) Brinden Farrell 3x4, run, 2 RBI, 2B; Gavin Pierce 2x3, 2 runs, 3B; Cross Durham 2x3, run, BB, 2 SB.

Top pitchers: (G) Mason Milton 3 IP, hit, 2 BB, 0 runs, W; (V) Kell Castleberry 2 IP, hit, BB, 0 runs, 3 Ks.

