Baseball roundup: Fergus Falls Otters hand Minnewaska Lakers their first loss

Apr. 19—ST. PETER — Thanks to a hot start, Fergus Falls handed the Minnewaska baseball team its first loss of the season.

The Otters scored seven runs in the top of the first inning. That set the tone for an 8-5 victory Friday.

The game was played at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Alex Panitzke led Minnewaska's offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. Levi Johnson, Noah Jensen, Thomas Poegel and Riley Dell each had a hit for the Lakers. Dell drove in two runs.

Carston Fronning and Kellen Stenstrom were both 2-for-3 for Fergus Falls. Fronning had three RBIs and a run while Stenstrom scored a run. Isaac Ellison captured the win for the Otters after striking out five over 3-2/3 innings.

Minnewaska goes to Sauk Centre for a West Central Conference doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

MACCRAY pitcher Jase Dirksen struck out 12 over five innings to propel MACCRAY to a first-round win over Ashby in the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament at Rambow Field in Morris.

The Wolverines finished with 11 hits. Xavier Noble finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Ethan Strommer went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Tobyn Dalle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Grayson Ahrenholz was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases.

MACCRAY faces Luverne in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-place game and championship game take place at 5:30 p.m.

Luverne put up 12 runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning in its win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Rambow Field in Morris.

Landyn Lais and Will Serie both had home runs for the Cardinals. Serie was 1-for-2 with four RBIs. He also had a sacrifice fly. Lais went 1-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs.

Hunter Engelke finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run for the Fighting Saints. Luke Jeseritz also was 2-for-3.

KMS faces Ashby in a consolation bracket game at 10 a.m. Saturday. The consolation championship and seventh-place game are at 3 p.m.

Ben Wharam finished 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Sacred Heart in a five-inning win against Central Minnesota Christian at Chizek Field in Morris.

Isaiah Swart and Riley Broberg accounted for both of the Bluejays' hits.

CMCS faces Park Rapids in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Saturday. Park Rapids lost its opening-round game to host Morris/Chokio-Alberta 4-3 in nine innings.