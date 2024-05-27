Baseball roundup: DB Blackjacks, LQPV Eagles cruise in Section 3A-North

May 26—DAWSON — The Dawson-Boyd baseball walked away with two big wins Saturday in the Section 3A-North playoffs.

The top-seeded Blackjacks beat No. 8 Lakeview 10-0 in five innings, then defeated No. 4 Yellow Medicine East 11-1 in five innings.

Dawson-Boyd plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, the seventh seed in 3A-South, at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the winners' bracket of Section 3A at the Irish Yard in Milroy.

Against YME, Tygan Long got the five-inning victory, striking out five and walking one. He allowed four hits and one earned run.

Nathan Hansen went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs to lead the Blackjacks offensively.

Andrew Flaten, Drew Almich, Braden Nelson and Adam Stengel all had hits for the Sting.

YME faces MACCRAY in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo.

Fourth-seeded Yellow Medicine East beat fifth-seeded Canby in six innings at Dawson.

Drew Almich got the complete-game win for YME, striking out five and walking two. He allowed two hits over six innings.

Connor Fagen went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Sting.

Liam MacArthur and Dyllon Christianson each went 1-for-3 for the Lancers.

Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat No. 8 Lakeview at Dawson.

Eli Olson was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base, Blake Thompson was 2-for-4 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI and Nathan Hansen went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, an RBI and stolen bases to lead the Blackjacks.

Second-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley got a complete-game victory from Dyllon Gieser to earn its second win of the day, this time over third-seeded MACRRAY, at Madison.

Geiser struck out six and walked three, allowing six hits and three runs, two earned.

T.J. Mitchell went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI for the Eagles. Bradyn Danzeisen was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for LQPV.

Ethan Strommer was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI to lead MACCRAY.

MACCRAY plays Yellow Medicine East in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Montevideo. LQPV plays Murray County Central, the top seed in Section 3A-South, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Irish Yard in Milroy in a winners' bracket game.

Third-seeded MACCRAY scored in the bottom of the ninth to beat No. 6 RCW in the first round at Madison.

Lane Osterfeld went 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Wolverines, who scored two first-inning runs.

Braylon Hinderks went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for RCW, which scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Brock Bjornjeld tossed a one-hitter to lead second-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley past No. 7 Central Minnesota Christian in the first round at Madison.

Bjornjeld struck out 11, walked two and surrendered a single to Braelin Rime.

Dyllon Gieser went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base, Kaden Mortenson was 1-for-3 with two runs, a stolen bse and and an RBI and DAvis Patzer was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBIs for the Eagles. T.J. Mitchell was 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base and Bradyn Danzeisen was 1-for-1 with a run batted in for LQPV.