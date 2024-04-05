Baseball roundup: BOLD struggles in season-opening loss

Apr. 4—SEARLES — Eight walks issued by three pitchers and five errors hurt the BOLD baseball team in its season opener Thursday.

The Warriors lost 8-1 to Mankato Loyola.

BOLD took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Loyola tied it up right away, then added two runs in the second, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Tate Sheehan, Lane Osterfeld, Rylan Gass, Owen Flann, Gavin Edwards, Hunter Malvin and Max Benson all had hits for the Warriors.

Christian Theuninck went 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks to lead Loyola.

BOLD plays host to Minnewaska for a West Central Conference doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bird Island.

Adrian/Ellsworth scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat MACCRAY at Adrian.

With bases loaded and no outs, a Jayden Russell grounder resulted in a MACCRAY error that allowed Joe Rahe to score the winning run.

Rahe was 2-for-3 with three runs, a walk and two stolen bases for Adrian/Ellsworth.

Xavier Noble was 2-for-2 with two runs and was hit by pitches twice for the Wolverines.

MACCRAY plays Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Monday at K.P. Kompelien Field.

Krew Schneider went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Murray County Central past Yellow Medicine East at Slayton.

Schneider also went five innings for Murray County Central (1-0), striking out eight with no walks. He allowed two hits and one earned run.

Drew Almich was 2-for-3 with a run, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base for YME. Gage Wilke was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Sting.

YME plays MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond.

Kameron Sather went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple in Dawson-Boyd's season opening victory at Heron Lake.

Sather, a sophomore left fielder, scored two runs, batted in another, stole one base and earned one walk for the Blackjacks.

Nathan Hansen and Grayson Olson also each had two hits for Dawson-Boyd. Hansen hit a double and stole a team-high three bases.

The Blackjacks' Blake Thompson and Tygan Long had strong outings on the mound.

Thompson went three innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking a pair. Long allowed four hits and one earned run in four innings, striking out three and walking one in that span.

Dawson-Boyd plays host to Canby at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dawson.