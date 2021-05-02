BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Biven leads Bulldogs to pair of wins

May 2—NEW ALBANY — New Albany won a pair of games against Evansville teams Saturday.

The Bulldogs blanked Evansville Mater Dei 10-0 in five innings before beating Class 4A No. 4 Evansville North 8-4 later in the day.

In the first game, Tucker Biven went 2-for-2 with two home runs — including a second-inning grand slam — and five RBIs to lead New Albany at the plate. Kaden Elliott also had a trio of hits, including a double, while Garrett Jones had a pair of singles. Liam McCauley also homered for the 'Dogs.

That was more than enough for Landon Tiesing. The sophomore allowed four hits while walking three and striking out three over five innings to improve to 5-0 on the season.

In the second game, Biven again led the way. On the mound, the junior right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out 15 over six innings.

At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with a double. Andrew Clements and Landon Caswell added two hits apiece for the Bulldogs, who tallied two runs in the first, four in the second and single runs in the fourth and sixth frames. Clements finished with three RBIs while Caswell had a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs.

New Albany (13-3) is scheduled to visit North Harrison at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

.

NEW ALBANY 10, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 0

Ev. Mater Dei 000 00 — 0 4 1

New Albany 250 21 — 10 15 0

W — Landon Tiesing (5-0). L — Bryce Humphrey (1-2). 2B — Kaden Elliott (NA), Andrew Clements (NA). HR — Tucker Biven (NA) 2, Liam McCauley (NA). Records — Evansville Mater Dei 10-5, New Albany 12-3.

.

NEW ALBANY 8, EVANSVILLE NORTH 4

Evansville North 000 030 1 — 4 7 2

New Albany 240 101 X — 8 9 0

W — Biven (3-0). L — Mason Wicks. 2B — Aaron Nehls (EN) 3, Biven (NA), Landson Caswell (NA) 2. Records — Evansville North 16-3, New Albany 13-3.

.

FLOYD GOES 1-1

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central went 1-1 against a pair of Evansville schools Saturday.

Class 4A No. 4 Evansville North edged the Highlanders 4-3 in their first game before Floyd bounced back to beat Mater Dei 5-1.

Story continues

In the opener, the Huskies' four-run fourth propelled them to victory.

Bishop Letson absorbed the loss, allowing four unearned runs on only one hit while walking four and striking out nine.

On the other side, North's Matthew Bunnell allowed two unearned runs on one hit while walking five and striking out one over five innings.

In the second game, Tristan Polk allowed one earned run (in the first inning) on four hits while striking out three over six innings. Casey Sorg pitched the final frame, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Sorg also had a triple and a pair of RBIs at the plate.

The Highlanders (11-5) host Providence at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

.

EVANSVILLE NORTH 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3

Evans. North 000 400 0 — 4 4 2

Floyd Central 002 001 0 — 3 3 2

W — Bunnell. L — Letson. 2B — King (EN), Decker (EN).

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 5, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 1

Ev. Mater Dei 100 000 0 — 1 5 0

Floyd Central 003 020 X — 5 5 0

W — Tristan Polk. L — Goodin. 2B — Evan Goforth (FC). 3B — Casey Sorg (FC), Wannemuehler (EMD).

.

DEVILS DOWN CUBS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Xavier Hart led Jeffersonville to a 13-3 five-inning victory over visiting Madison in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday.

In addition to picking the pitching victory, Hart went 4-for-4 with five RBIs. On the mound the senior allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out eight over four innings. At the plate, he had a double and scored a run.

Kannon Stull added a trio of hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs for the Red Devils, who tallied one run in the first and fifth innings as well as six in the second and five in the fourth.

Max McEwen also scored a trio of runs for Jeff (9-7), which is scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 13, MADISON 3

At Don Poole Field

Madison 100 200— 3 5 3

Jeffersonville 160 51X—13 10 2

W — Xavier Hart (1-1). L — Barnes. 2B — Forner (M), Kannon Stull (J) 2, Brett Denby (J), Hart (J). Records — Madison 6-3, Jeffersonville 9-7.

.

HORNETS SWEEP RAMS

HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville swept past Paoli in a Saturday doubleheader.

In the first game, the Hornets outlasted the Rams 10-7 before topping them 13-3 in five innings in the second.

In the opener, Sam Guernsey went 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate while Eli Kleinert and Christian Wenskoski added two hits apiece.

Dawson Hope picked up the win on the mound, while Logan Holland came on for the save.

Guernsey led the way in the second game too. He picked up the win on the mound while also recording three hits at the. Eli Kleinert also had a trio of hits for Henryville (7-7).

.

HENRYVILLE 10, PAOLI 7

Paoli 020 301 1 — 7 13 4

Henryville 212 113 X — 10 9 1

W — Dawson Hope (3-3). L — Reminger. SV — Logan Holland. 2B — Bosley (P), Parker Rappe (H). HR — Sam Guernsey (H).

.

HENRYVILLE 13, PAOLI 3

Paoli 012 00 — 3 4 4

Henryville 201 46 — 13 11 1

W — Guernsey (3-2). L — Livingston. Records — Paoli 1-14, Henryville 7-7.

.

WILDCATS DOWN DRAGONS

JASPER — A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning gave host Jasper a 5-4 victory over 3A No. 8 Silver Creek on Saturday.

Bailey Hale's first-inning two-run home run gave the Dragons an early 2-0 lead before the Wildcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Creek tied it up in the top of the fourth on a Jasper error and Ethan Murphy's RBI-single. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh.

.

JASPER 5, SILVER CREEK 4

Silver Creek 200 200 0 — 4 5 3

Jasper 400 000 1 — 5 4 3

W — Jobe Luebbehusen. L — Holden Groher. 2B — Ross Peter (J), Grant Stratton (J), Ben Henke (J). HR — Bailey Hale (SC).

.

PIONEERS GO 1-1

HUNTINGBURG — Providence went 1-1 Saturday at League Stadium.

In the Pioneers' first game, they topped North Knox 3-1. In their second, Southridge rallied for a 2-1 triumph.

In the opener, Providence plated single runs in the second, third and fourth frames en route to victory.

In their second game, the Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Max Beatty singled, then scored on Eli Watson's RBI-double.

It stayed that way until the Raiders tallied two runs, on three hits, in the bottom of the sixth.

OWLS SWEEP GENERALS

CLARKSVILE — Visiting Seymour swept Clarksville in a Saturday doubleheader.