Baseball roundup: Big inning rocks Willmar

Apr. 18—WILLMAR — For six innings, the Willmar baseball team held tough with Alexandria on Thursday afternoon.

It was that one inning that let the game get away from Willmar.

Visiting Alexandria scored six runs in the top of the second en route to a 7-4 victory at Klemmetson Field.

Willmar got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Mason Thole hit the ball to the outfield, which was misplayed by the right fielder. That allowed Cullen Gregory to score for the 1-0 lead.

Alexandria opened the top of the second by getting the first three batters on base. Kasen Muscha opened the scoring with an RBI single. Gage Castle drew a bases-loaded walk. Jordan Kuhnau followed that with a two-run double. Landon Gess-Norling drove in another run with a sacrifice fly, and Gavin Klimek ended the scoring with a two-out RBI double.

Willmar cut the deficit to 6-3 with a two-run, two-out single by Connor Smith in the bottom of the fourth. Braeden Fagerlie and Jordan Ellingson scored on the play.

The two teams traded runs in the sixth, with Gess-Norling hitting a two-out RBI single in the top of the frame for Alex and an Ellingson groundout that scored Ethan Swierenga in the bottom half for Willmar.

Smith finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Willmar. Dylan Staska and Thole both went 2-for-4 in the loss.

Kuhnau, Gess-Norling and Boone Branson each had two hits for Alex. Carter Simonson picked up the win after striking out nine over five innings.

Willmar's doubleheader at Marshall, scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to cold weather. The team has a doubleheader against Rocori starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cold Spring.

New London-Spicer rebounded from a Game 1 loss to split with Rockford in a Wright County Conference doubleheader at Rockford.

Blake Schultz was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Wildcats. Brayden Skindelien finished 1-for-3 with a run and three stolen bases in the victory.

NLS heads to Annandale at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Rockford's Will Haas won a pitcher's duel against New London-Spicer's Carson McCain as the Rockets won the opener of a Wright County Conference doubleheader at Rockford.

Haas struck out 14 and allowed two hits and five walks in 6-1/3 innings.

McCain surrendered just one hit and three walks, striking out 10 in six innings.

Rockford's lone run came on an error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

Glencoe-Silver Lake out-hit Litchfield 13-4 in Game 2 of a Wright County Conference doubleheader at Glencoe.

Luke Roepke was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs for the Panthers. Jackson Wischnack finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Beau Schultz, Jaxon Marquardt, Alex Medina and Gideon Boerema all had hits for the Dragons.

Litchfield is host to Southwest Christian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Park.

Glencoe-Silver Lake's Landon Stifter, Luke Roepke, Jackson Wischnack and Maxton Hansch all had two hits in a Game 1 victory against Litchfield at Glencoe.

Hunter Schultz finished 3-for-3 with a run and a stolen base for the Dragons. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Josiah Utsch tossed a no-hitter to lead the Bulldogs past Kimball at Paynesville.

Utsch struck out nine and walked one and Paynesville played errorless ball behind him.

Utsch also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Bulldogs' had 12 hits. Lead-off hitter Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI for Paynesville.

Bryce VanderBeek struck out 13 in a complete-game victory for Paynesville in a Game 1 win over Kimball at Paynesville.

VanderBeek also went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Isaac Lieser finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Holdingford broke up a 2-2 tie with a four-run bottom of the fourth inning to lock up a doubleheader sweep over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Jaxon Bartkowicz finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the visiting Huskers.

The Falcons' Isaiah Renne finished 2-for-4. Jonas Morrison was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

ACGC heads to Paynesville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Luke Bieniek drove in three runs in Holdingford's victory against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

Bieniek finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk. Masyn Patrick, Dominick Hoikka and Jaxon Bartkowicz each had a hit for the Huskers.

Isaiah Renne went 2-for-3 with a stolen base for the Falcons, who also got a hit each from Regan Elton and Rowan Molinaro.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Jordan Herickhoff delivered a walkoff win in eight innings over Maple Lake in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Elrosa.

The two teams were scheduled for a doubleheader, but Game 2 was called off due to cold weather.

With no outs in the bottom of the eighth, Herickhoff hit a single that scored Ethan Mueller and Luke Illies. Herickhoff finished 1-for-2 with three walks.

Five Jaguars — Brett DeRoo, Luke Dingmann, Ethan Mueller, Owen Paulson and Kaden DeRoo — had two hits.

BBE takes on Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eden Valley.

Dawson-Boyd tallied six runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away from Ortonville for a Camden Conference win at Ortonville.

The Blackjacks finished with 16 hits. Beau Johnson and Grayson Olson both were 4-for-5. Johnson scored three runs and had three stolen bases. Olson finished with two RBIs, a run and three stolen bases.

D-B is host to Central Minnesota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.

Lac qui Parle Valley's Kaden Mortenson hit a two-run home run in the Eagles' Camden Conference win against Renville County West at Madison.

Mortenson finished 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. TJ Mitchell went 1-for-3 with two runs for the Eagles. Kaden Molden had two RBIs and a run in a 1-for-3 effort.

Zac Gustafson accounted for two of the Jaguars' four hits.

LQPV heads to Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday. RCW travels to Minneota at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg put up seven runs over the first two innings en route to a Camden Conference win over Central Minnesota Christian at Willie Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

Jack Doscher went 2-for-3 with a run for the Fighting Saints. Jared Cortez struck out eight over 5-2/3 innings to get the win on the mound. He was also 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Kadin Dehmlow finished 1-for-1 with a triple and a run for the Bluejays.

Both teams play in the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament Friday and Saturday. In the opening round Friday, KMS faces Luverne at 4 p.m. CMCS takes on Sacred Heart at 6 p.m.