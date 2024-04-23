Baseball roundup: Big inning, nice pitching lifts Paynesville Bulldogs over ACGC Falcons

Apr. 22—PAYNESVILLE — After allowing one run in the top of the first inning, the Paynesville baseball team rattled off four runs in the bottom on its way to a 4-1 victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday.

The Bulldogs' Josiah Utsch and Esau Nelson each had an RBI. Utsch also scored a run as did Brayden and Bryce VanderBeek and Owen Brick.

Bryce VanderBeek had a hit for Paynesville, as did Brayden Pung, Brandon Carlson and Abe Brunner.

Tucker Johnson, a senior who bats lead-off for the Falcons, went 1-for-2 with one run and a walk. He took the loss on the mound after allowing four runs, three walks and a hit in 2/3 of an inning.

Nelson pitched six innings to earn the win for the Bulldogs. The sophomore allowed three hits and one earned run, striking out 11 and walking a pair.

ACGC plays host to Trinity School at River Ridge at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a non-conference matchup at Kingery Field in Atwater. Paynesville travels to Holdingford for a Central Minnesota matchup doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Brayden Skindelien and Nolan Johnson paced the Wildcats in their win at Annandale.

Skindelien, a sophomore shortstop, went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three stolen bases. Johnson, a junior outfielder, was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.

NLS (4-1) plays host to Watertown-Mayer for a Wright County game at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Watertown-Mayer scored 12 runs on 14 hits and six Dragons errors and held Litchfield to one hit at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Isaiah Mead led the way for the Royals at the plate. He batted 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs in the lead-off spot.

For the Dragons, Ethan Holtz went 1-for-2.

Litchfield plays Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a Wright County doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Denis M. Campbell Field in Winsted.

Kaden Molden hit a home run to highlight Lac qui Parle Valley's busy night at the plate against the Trojans at Ortonville.

Molden went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs and a pair of walks. Also with two hits for the Eagles were Dyllon Geiser and Davis Patzer.

Brock Bjornjeld earned the win for LQPV. The junior went four innings with four strikeouts and two walks, allowing three hits, two runs and one earned run.

Eagles senior Matthew Arndt threw three scoreless innings in relief of Bjornjeld. Over that stretch, he struck out five batters, allowing one hit and a walk.

LQPV (4-0) goes to Milroy to face Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday