Baseball roundup: BBE's rally falls short

Jun. 5—CLARISSA — The Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa baseball got sent to the losers' bracket of the Section 6A tournament Wednesday.

Parkers Prairie beat BBE 10-5 to advance in the winners' bracket.

BBE plays Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in the elimination bracket final at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner of the elimination bracket game plays Parkers Prairie in Game 1 of the 6A championship at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2, if needed, will be played Friday. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle eliminated Breckenridge 2-1.

Parkers Prairie (22-1) is the top seed in 6A-North. BBE (15-8) is the top seed in 6A-South.

Wednesday, Parkers Prairie piled up a 9-0 lead before BBE scored three times in the fifth.

Dylan Deblilzen went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and five RBIs to lead the Panthers. DAvid Revering was 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and two rBIs and Nolan Steidl was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs for Parkers Prairie.

Kaden DeRoss went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Jaguars. Brett DeRoo was 2-for-3 with a run, a walk and an RBI. Ryan Jensen was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run and Owen Paulsen homered for BBE.

It'll be an all Camden Conference matchup in the Section 3A finals after Lac qui Parle Valley eliminated Adrian/Ellsworth at Yankee Field in Milroy

LQPVr plays Dawson-Boyd for the 3A championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Richter Field in Granite Falls. If LQPV wins, a second game follows. At stake is a berth in the state Class A tournament June 13-14 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

The Eagles trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth. They scored their first run on a TJ Mitchell groundout that scored Kaden Mortenson. The next run came in on an error at third base that scored Davis Patzer. The go-ahead run scored after Dylan Keimig was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That scored Baxter Kallhoff.

LQPV had two hits, one by Keimig and the other by Mitchell.

Dyllon Geiser got the complete-game victory, tossing a five hitter and allowed two runs, none earned. He struck out 10 with no walks.

Dawson-Boyd (17-3) is the top seed from 3A-North. LQPV (14-6) is the second seed in 3A-North. Adrian/Ellsworth (11-13) was the sixth seed in 6A-South.

Dawson-Boyd and LQPV have played twice this season, with the Blackjacks winning 11-5 during the regular season on May 2 and then beating the Eagles 3-1 in the playoffs on June 1.

Minnewaska earned a spot in the Section 3AA championship bracket by eliminating Windom at Legion Field in Marshall.

Minnewaska plays Montevideo for the 3AA championship starting at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Legion Field. If Minnewaska wins, a second game follows.

Three pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout. Nathan Dell went the first five innings, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out two. Alex Panitzke then went two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out one. Austin Ballhagen then finished up, going 1-1/3 scoreless innings.

Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs for the Lakers. Austin Weber was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Marc Cruber was 2-for-2 with a walk, a run and two RBIs for Minnewaska. Windom (18-7) was the third seed in 3AA-South.

Minnewaska (20-3) is the top seed in 3AA-North. Montevideo (20-4) was 3AA-North's third seed. Minnewaska beat Montevideo twice during the West Central Conference season, 4-1 on April 30 in Glenwood and 4-3 in 11 innings on May 16, also in Glenwood.

Jack Majerus went 3-for-4 with a two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base to help lead Minnewaska in an elimination game against Fairmont at Legion Field in Marshall.

Minnewaska broke up a 7-7 tie with an RBI double by Dylan Alexander that scored Majerus. Riley Dell added another run with an RBI single that scored Alex Panitzke.

Fairmont (14-8) was the second seed in 3AA-South.