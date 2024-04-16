Baseball roundup: BBE rallies to knock off ACGC, 4-2

Apr. 15—ELROSA — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had to climb out of an early hole against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday.

Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the Jaguars got a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to secure a 4-2 Central Minnesota Conference baseball win at Elrosa Baseball Field.

In the top of the first, the Falcons' Tucker Johnson scored on a steal at home plate. They went ahead 2-0 after Regan Elton scored on an error.

BBE began the comeback in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Luke Illies that scored Ethan Mueller.

All three of the Jaguars' sixth-inning runs came with two outs.

Luke Dingmann tied the game with an RBI double that plated Ryan Jensen. Dingmann scored on an error for the go-ahead run, and Illies hit an RBI line drive to bring home another run.

Illies and Mueller both finished the game 2-for-3. Kaden DeRoo picked up the win on the mound after tossing 5-1/3 innings of relief. He struck out six.

Johnson finished 2-for-3 with two doubles for ACGC.

BBE continues its conference schedule with a doubleheader against Maple Lake at 4 p.m. Thursday at Saints Field in Elrosa. ACGC resumes conference play with a doubleheader against Holdingford at 4 p.m. Thursday at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Paynesville out-hit Eden Valley-Watkins 15-3 in a win at Eden Valley.

Isaac Leiser and Josiah Utsch each were 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs. Lieser had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Utsch had two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Bryce VanderBeek finished 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.

The Bulldogs continue conference play for a doubleheader against Kimball at 4 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville.

Brayden Skindelien and Chi Schneider both had three hits for New London-Spicer in a win over Litchfield at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Skindelien finished 3-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Schneider was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Blake Schultz added two hits, two runs and a stolen base in the Wildcats' victory.

Jaxon Marquardt and Ethan Holtz were both 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Dragons. Alex Medina and Beau Schultz both went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

NLS continues its conference schedule for a doubleheader at Rockford at 4 p.m. Thursday. Litchfield heads to Glencoe-Silver Lake for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Thursday in Glencoe.

Drew Almich struck out seven over 5-1/3 innings and drove in a pair of runs in Yellow Medicine East's win over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Gage Wilke, Braden Nelson and Eric Jimenez each finished with two hits for the Sting. Wilke was 2-for-4 with two runs. Nelson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jimenez was 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a pair of walks.

YME is host to Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Evan Zimmer struck out eight in a five-inning shutout and drove in three runs in a win over Canby at Willy Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

Jared Cortez was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI for the Fighting Saints. Luke Jeseritz followed that by going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

KMS is host to Central Minnesota Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Montevideo was able to get the home sweep over Sauk Centre in a doubleheader.

In the nightcap, the Thunder Hawks' offense was led by Jaden Hendrickson. He went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Griffin Epema got the win after striking out eight over four innings. Cooper Dack collected the save after tossing three scoreless innings.

Montevideo heads to Granite Falls to play Yellow Medicine East at 5 p.m. Friday.

Montevideo's Gannon Reidinger struck out 11 and held Sauk Centre to three hits in a complete-game shutout over Sauk Centre in Montevideo.

Jackson Baldwin was 1-for-3 with four RBIs for the Thunder Hawks. Griffin Epema was 1-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.

Lac qui Parle Valley scored 16 runs on 15 hits and four Hancock errors to storm past the Owls at Hancock.

Eight Eagles batters recorded at least one hit and four had at least two. Seniors Dyllon Geiser, T.J. Mitchell and Peyton Rademacher each had three hits.

Geiser was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, a pair of runs and three stolen bases. Mitchell was 3-for-4 with a run, a stolen base and a walk. Rademacher was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

LQPV returns to Camden Conference play against Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.