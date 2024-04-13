Baseball roundup: ACGC Falcons learn from their opener

Apr. 12—ATWATER — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City baseball team came up short in its season opener against Mayer Lutheran on Friday at Kingery Field.

Mayer Lutheran earned a 6-3 victory over the Falcons, out-hitting the Crusaders 7-6.

"I thought it went good, but a couple physical mistakes changed the outcome of the game," ACGC head coach Chris Fellow said. "We saw a lot of good things and got a lot of positive feedback from it.

"It was good to get our feet wet."

Despite striking out 13 times, Fellows liked the approaches his Falcons were making at the plate.

"I thought despite striking out (a lot) we had really good approaches," Fellows said. "Most importantly, our pitchers threw strikes. It was a solid night."

Jonas Morrison, a senior, led ACGC at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Also recording a hit for the Falcons were Tucker Johnson, Regan Elton, Brody Straumann, Rowan Molinaro and Eric Fester.

Johnson went 4-1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out six and walked a pair, allowing five hits, three runs and one earned run.

"I thought Tucker on the hill was a positive outlook on the game and the season," Fellows said.

ACGC plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Elrosa.

Benson held off a late Renville County West rally to complete the non-conference sweep at Benson.

Down 7-1, the Jaguars put up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before the Braves put up four runs in the top of the sixth.

Zach Wrobleski led the Braves' offense after going 2-for-3 with three runs, two stolen bases and two walks. Garrett Lenz went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Austin Rice finished 3-for-4 with a run for the Jaguars.

Benson hosts BOLD for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. RCW is host to Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart.

Benson put up 11 hits in the opener against Renville County West at Benson.

Mason Moe and Noah Goossen each had two hits for the Braves. Moe was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Goossen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Alex Claussen tallied eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory for Benson.

Jacob Savig was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Jaguars.

The Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Falcons cruised to the five-inning win over Yellow Medicine East at Lamberton.

Junior pitcher/shortstop Braden Nelson went 1-for-3 and senior center fielder Andrew Flaten was 1-for-2 with a run for YME.

The Sting play Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa staved off a late Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg rally to beat the Fighting Saints at Regal.

BBE led 7-0 heading into the seventh inning. KMS scored seven times in the top of the seventh to tie it before the Jaguars scored in the bottom of half of the inning for the walk-off victory.

Owen Paulson went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base and Kaden DeRoo was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Jaguars.

Ethan Mueller went 6- 2/3 innings for BBE. He struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits and one earned run. Luke Illies got the final out and was credited with the win.

For KMS, Hunter Engelke was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

BBE is host to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Elrosa. KMS plays Canby at 5 p.m. Monday at Willy Reigstad Field in Sunburg.

Bryce VanderBeek struck out six in a complete-game shutout over Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Morris.

VanderBeek also went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Isaac Lieser and Esau Nelson each went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs. Nelson tallied a run and an RBI.

Kaleb Breuer, Johnny Kleindl and Jack Kehoe each had a hit for the Tigers.

Paynesville goes to Eden Valley to play Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Dylan Alexander went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs to lead Minnewaska to the victory at Osakis.

Jack Majerus homered and was 1-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a hit-by-pitch for the Lakers. Austin Weber was 1-for-2 with two walks.

For Osakis, Grant Majes, Kyle Mages and Wyatt Sell were all 1-for-3 and Gavin Muenzhuber was 1-for-2 with a run, a walk and an RBI.

Minnewaska plays Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Morris' Chizek Field.