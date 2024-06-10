‘Baseball ‘Round the Clock’ returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Baseball fans can once again test their love of the sport and their endurance with “Baseball ‘Round the Clock” this July. The NBC World Series is bringing the event back after an eight-year hiatus.

Fans will be able to watch 11 games over 33 hours, starting at noon on Saturday, July 27 and running through a 6 p.m. game on Sunday, July 28.

“Baseball ‘Round the Clock has historically been one of the most exciting and unique events in the NBC World Series,” Katie Woods, NBC tournament director, said in a news release. “For the 90th tournament, it was time to bring it back. We’re ready to introduce a new generation of competitors to some of the same elements – Midnight Madness, the cuckoo clock check-ins and ‘I survived’ shirts – that diehard NBC fans remember.”

National Baseball Congress founder Hap Dumont came up with the idea of having late-night and early-morning tournament games so fans who work odd shifts could still enjoy some games. Tournament director Steve Shaad formalized the tradition in 1990 by introducing “Baseball ‘Round the Clock” as 17 games in 56 hours. The NBC held “Baseball ‘Round the Clock” every year after that through 2016 before it was discontinued.

Fans ready for the challenge of 33 hours of baseball can buy their “Baseball ‘Round the Clock” tickets now at nbcbaseball.com for $20. The tickets get participants entry to all 11 games, as well as a punch card and wristband that will be used for check-ins at least once per game. When check-ins sound, participants have 10 minutes to report to the designated check-in spot and get their card punched to continue in the competition. Participants who have their card punched at every check-in will receive a free T-shirt, a tournament pass for the rest of the tournament, and will be entered into a raffle to win a series of grand prizes.

The 2024 NBC World Series runs July 25-August 3 this year and will be played entirely at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University. Single-day tickets, groups and tournament passes are available now at nbcbaseball.com.

