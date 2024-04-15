Baseball Round-up

Apr. 15—Hatchets split over weekend

The Washington Hatchets dropped a pair of close games over the weekend.

WHS was one of the few area schools that got to play on Friday, but dropped a 2-1 match up with South Knox at the Sports Complex.

WHS held a 1-0 lead going into the sixth inning, but South Knox scored two in the top of the sixth and that would be enough to slip by for the win.

The Hatchets had four hits, with Ole Kroeger getting two and one each from John Chapman and Brody Clark. Chapman had the lone RBI, driving in Kroeger.

Jarit Williams took the loss, giving up just three hits and two earned runs.

Washington responded on Saturday with a win over Tecumseh, 5-4. WHS posted four runs in the bottom of the seventh to comeback from a 4-1 deficit and get the victory.

Kroeger again led with a hit and two RBIs, also getting RBIs were Alton Ostby, Clark and Harrison Merold.

Maddox Hinkle pitched well for six innings giving up just two earned runs, but it was Chapman who came on in the seventh to garner the win.

Vikes take 2

VINCENNES — The Barr-Reeve Viking baseball team posted a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Barr-Reeve-Rivet game was moved to Vincennes Rivet, but B-R still came up with the win, 9-3.

Hunter Yoder started and gave up all three Rivet runs, but Brayden Knepp and Kendall Graber pitched the last five shutout innings, with Knepp getting the win.

Ethan Graber led the attack on offense with three RBIs, including a home run, and Ethan Stoll added a pair of RBIs. Levi Lester, Seth Wagler and Tyler Graber all had multi-hit games.

On Saturday, B-R traveled to South Spencer and returned with an 8-0 victory. Seth Wagler gave up just five hits, struck out eight and went the distance to pick up the win. Jake Pauw led the offense with two RBIs, while Lester and Ethan Graber had two hits each. Overall B-R had 10 hits and played error-free baseball.