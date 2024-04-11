Baseball: Ronan downs Browning

Apr. 11—RONAN — DaVonne Curley, Liam Wills and Ben Mitchell combined for eight hits and 10 runs batted in Wednesday, and Ronan downed Browning 19-1 in high school baseball.

Hudson Luedtke threw two innings on the mound and had a double among three hits and two runs scored at the plate for the Chiefs (2-3).

Ronan scored 13 times in the first inning, batting around twice. Curley had a two-run single that made it 3-0, and a two-run double pushed the gap to 11-0.

Mitchell had a single and double in the frame; same with Wills, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Mitchell had three hits and three RBIs. Cash Atkinson was hit by pitches and scored twice in the first.

The game ended in the third inning under the mercy rule. Jorian Snow had Browning's lone hit and RBI, a third-inning single.