Baseball should retire #24 for Willie Mays: Spike Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of Willie Mays fans stopped by Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday to honor the baseball legend the day after he died.

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee was among those who made the trip to 24 Willie Mays Plaza on Wednesday.

“Always, always loved the way he played,” Lee said.

Nexstar’s KRON caught up with Lee in an exclusive interview, during which Lee said he believes Major League Baseball should retire No. 24 for Mays — just like the league retired No. 42 for Jackie Robinson.

“Growing up in Brooklyn, my guys were … Willie Mays, [Muhammad] Ali, Joe Namath, Walt Frazier,” Lee said, explaining that he’d often go to Shea Stadium whenever the Giants played the Mets, just to see Mays in action.

“Willie was definitely up there,” Lee said.

Lee, 67, already had a trip to San Francisco planned prior to Mays’ passing. But once he landed, he dropped off his bags and headed to Oracle Park to pay his respects to the “Say Hey Kid,” he explained.

Lee’s father also grew up in Harlem, where Mays played his home games before the Giants relocated from New York to San Francisco in 1958. He told a young Lee the famous story of Mays playing stickball in the Harlem streets with local kids.

Lee went on to say he believes Mays is the greatest baseball player who ever lived, and the MLB should honor his legacy by retiring his number.

“I think Major League Baseball should retire the number 24 for all the teams,” he said. “I don’t want to hear about Babe Ruth or nobody else. I’m talking about the Say Hey Kid.”

Lee, a prolific filmmaker, has directed movies such as “Do The Right Thing” and “Malcolm X.” He’s also a famously avid sports fan, and made sure to shout out his beloved New York Knicks at the end of his interview.

Mays died Tuesday at the age of 93. He was a 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner and two-time MVP who is considered by some to be the greatest baseball player who ever lived.

