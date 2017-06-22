Baseball results

June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the MLB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)
Houston 12 OAKLAND 9
Arizona 10 COLORADO 3
MILWAUKEE 4 Pittsburgh 2
TEXAS 11 Toronto 4
PHILADELPHIA 5 St. Louis 1
