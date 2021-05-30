BASEBALL: Reisinger, fast start propels Pioneers

May 29—PEKIN — A fast start offensively and another strong start from Ray Reisinger propelled Providence into the Class 2A Eastern Sectional final.

The Pioneers plated five runs in the first inning and three in the second and seventh frames while Reisinger allowed two hits and struck out 12 over six in Providence's 11-0 win over the host Musketeers on Saturday.

The Pioneers (18-7) will face Austin, which blanked Crawford County 10-0 in Saturday's second semi, at 10 a.m. Monday in the sectional final. Providence, which played in 3A during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns due to the IHSAA's success factor, will be seeking its first sectional title since 2017.

Max Beatty led the Pioneers' 10-hit attack with three hits and an RBI while Reisinger helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI. David Newbanks and courtesy runner Jackson Beyl scored two runs apiece while Hayden Vissing hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Reisinger, the senior right-hander, also walked one while throwing 92 pitches — 63 for strikes. Eli Watson pitched a perfect seventh, striking out two, to close out the game.

CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL

Saturday's semifinal

PROVIDENCE 11, EASTERN 0

Providence 530 000 3 — 11 10 1

Eastern 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

W — Ray Reisinger. L — Snyder Pennington. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Ryan Adamson (E). HR — Hayden Vissing. Records — Providence 18-7, Eastern 18-9.

.

Game 1 (Wednesday): Providence 10, Henryville 4

Game 2 (Wednesday): Eastern 9, Clarksville 3

Game 3 (Saturday): Providence 11, Eastern 0

Game 4 (Saturday): Austin (13-15) vs. Crawford County (4-16)

Game 5 (Monday): Providence (18-7) vs. Game 4 winner, 10 a.m.