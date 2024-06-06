Baseball Regionals Roundup: Benzie bats lift Huskies over Shelby, 18-8, in regional semifinal; TC West shut out by Bay City Western

Jun. 5—KINGSLEY — The Benzie Central Huskies find themselves in a familiar position. One win away from history.

Benzie made it to the regional championship game last season, but they dropped a 6-4 decision to Gladstone to fall just shy of the Huskies' first-ever varsity baseball regional title.

Now, after an 18-8 blowout of Shelby on Wednesday, the Huskies have another shot to bring home that history-making victory and a Division 3 regional championship trophy. If they do that and Gladstone knocks off a tough Charlevoix team in the other regional final, the two would meet in the state quarterfinals Saturday.

"It feels awesome," Benzie senior catcher Danny Wallington said. "We're all bonding and coming together at the right time."

"We're starting to play as a team," sophomore Huskie Lane Sanchez added. "It's amazing. So fun."

Both Wallington and Sanchez said a win Saturday would mean "everything" to this team and the Benzie community.

"We've just got to keep playing like we've been playing," Sanchez said. "If we play the way we played today and on Monday, there's nobody that's going to be able to beat us."

Momentum could figure key into Saturday's action, and the Huskies have plenty of it as they have now won 10 games in a row. Wallington said the Huskies need to "just not lose our minds."

"That's a big thing," he said. "We just need to stay focused and not get in our heads."

A five-run top of the first gave Sanchez some early breathing room as he got the start and went three-plus innings. That lead would eventually balloon to 10-0 before the Tigers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the second inning, Tyler Brooks hit an RBI single and Evan Chandler drove in two more with a double down the third-base line that hit the bag and moseyed its way into left field to make it an 8-0 Benzie lead.

After getting down in the count 0-2, Sanchez battled back and helped his own cause with a two-run homer deep to left field and over the Kingsley scoreboard in the top of the third for a 10-0 advantage. The adrenaline from the round-tripper might have gotten to the righty hurler as he pitched himself into a bases-loaded jam with a hit-by-pitch and two walks in the bottom of the frame.

A wild pitch from Sanchez scored Shelby's first run, and then two more scored after a seeing-eye single found its way through the hole and then in between left fielder Tyrone Brouillet's legs to make it 10-3.

Sanchez got a flyout to center for the second out, and Wallington threw a dart to second base to cut down the runner after a pitch got away to end the threat.

Brooks and Chandler opened the fourth inning with back-to-back singles, and then Lorin McNeil's sacrifice bunt forced an error that scored Brooks for an 11-3 lead. Brouillet got one of the runs back with an RBI single, and Wallington hit a long sac fly to go back up by 10 at 13-3.

"I'd like for us to make some more plays on defense. There were few errors out there today that cost us some runs," Benzie head coach Rich Gottardo said. "We tried to swing the bats and score some runs early to get out of here in less than seven innings to save our pitching for Saturday, but that ended up working out anyway because all of my guys are available."

Chandler came on in relief and picked up the win, going three innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits. The Tigers scored three in the bottom of the fourth, but the Huskies came right back with RBI singles from Wallington and Grayson Converse and a sac fly from Mason Childs to push the lead to 10 for the third time at 16-6.

Chandler got into some trouble in the sixth and allowed two runs, but Sanchez picked up his reliever with a first-pitch two-RBI double to go up by 10 for a fourth time at 18-8.

"Evan came in and threw a great game. It'd been about a week and a half since he last pitched, but he did what we needed him to do," Gottardo said.

Wallington came on for the seventh and locked the game down to send Benzie to Saturday's regional championship game against either Pinconning or Reed City at the Trojan Athletic Complex in Traverse City.

Wallington and Converse each finished the day 2 for 4 with two RBI. Sanchez was 2 for 5 with four driven in. Brooks had three hits and three RBI.

The two regional finals are slated for noon Saturday with the state quarterfinal to follow at 2:30 p.m. All three games will be played at the TAC.

"Saturday should be a fun day for us," Gottardo said. "We've got the arms we need and everyone's hitting the ball, so it's pretty exciting to be playing Huskie baseball, right now."

SEMIFINALS

Titans' season ends with 7-0 loss to BC Western

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Traverse City West Titans couldn't get their offense going against Bay City Western in Wednesday's Division 1 regional semifinal.

The season ended for the Titans in a 7-0 loss. Blake Dubois went 2 for 3 at the dish, and Jack Griffiths had a double. But West could not push any across the plate against tough BCW pitching.

The Titans finish 2024 with a 27-14 record.

Charlevoix 10

Grayling 0

UP NEXT: The Rayders (26-9) take on Gladstone in a Division 3 regional championship game at the Trojan Athletic Complex in Traverse City on Saturday. The Vikings end their season at 10-23.

Muskegon WMC 10

Manistee CC 0

UP NEXT: The Sabers end their season at 9-9.

Inland Lakes 8

East Jordan 5

Inland Lakes: C. Wallace (W) 5 IP, 6 HA, 2 RA, 0 ER, 6 K; Wallace 3 H, 3 R, RBI; T. Kolly 2 H, 2 R; A. Fenstermaker 2 RBI; J. Wiley 3 H, R, 3 RBI; P. Teuthorn RBI.

East Jordan: K. Russell 5.1 IP, 5 HA, 6 RA, 5 ER, 3 BB, 14 K; E. Burns H, 2 R; Russell 2 H, 2 R; R. Malpass 2 H, RBI; L. Stone H, 3 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (28-3) take on Onaway at Harbor Springs on Saturday for a Division 4 regional championship. The Red Devils end their season at 23-12-1.

Rudyard 6

Harbor Springs 4

UP NEXT: The Rams end their season at 6-18.