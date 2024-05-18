Baseball regional quarterfinals: Benbrook sweeps Aubrey, more from Fort Worth-area

Benbrook’s hitless streak ends in sweep of Aubrey

The Benbrook pitching staff had gone 19 innings without giving up a hit, tossing three consecutive no-hitters. But more importantly, the Bobcats were looking to advance in the Class 4A state baseball playoffs.

The first batter in the game for Aubrey got a solid single to end the no-hit streak, but Benbrook defeated the Chaparrals 7-1 in Game 2 of their 4A Region II quarterfinal at the Coppell Ninth Grade Campus to sweep the series.

Benbrook (30-6-1) will now face Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (27-8-1) in the Region II semifinals next week. Liberty-Eylau defeated Paris North Lamar 10-2 in a one-game playoff on Friday.

This isn’t the furthest the Bobcats have ever advanced in the state playoffs, but it is the furthest since a regional final appearance in 2019. Benbrook’s 30 wins is a high mark for the program.

Aubrey (16-20-1) got a solid single to right field by Diego Tagliaferro to lead off the bottom of the first to end the no-hit streak, but starting pitcher Sebastian Martinez went on to pitch a gem.

Benbrook starting pitcher Sebastian Martinez works in the second inning during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

“If they’re going to get a hit early on then it’s better to just get it out of the way and move on,” said Benbrook coach Justin Chavez. “It is what it is and after that we were able to just go out and play baseball again.”

Sebastian Martinez scattered four hits in six innings of work walking three and striking out 12. Sebastian Martinez, a sophomore, allowed one unearned run in the second inning before striking out the final two with two runners on base.

“There’s nothing I love more than just watching my pitchers being successful,” said Benbrook catcher Giulianno Martinez, Sebastian’s brother. “He’s the most humble guy that I’ve ever met, talking as a brother. He’s amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of him. I love him to death and love catching him.”

Benbrook catcher Giuliano Martinez talks with head coach Justin Chavez during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Benbrook scored all of the runs they would need in the top of the second. Ethan Smith led off with a solid single to center and a sacrifice bunt by Santiago Cruz was thrown away by the Aubrey pitcher allowing Smith to score and Cruz to pull in at second.

Another sacrifice bunt by Jaeden Powell moved Cruz to third where Kade Cross drove him home with a ground single to right. Cross scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Bobcats.

A pivotal point in the game came in the bottom of the third. With Benbrook up 3-1 Ryan McMeen led off for Aubrey with a scorched liner to the gap in left center for a triple.

Sebastian Martinez struck out the next three hitters, however, to keep the lead for the Bobcats.

“He’s a bulldog,” said Chavez of Sebastian Martinez. “He’s going to challenge you and compete. He’s going to throw the fastball and he expects to win the battle.”

Benbrook scored three more times in the sixth, highlighted by a deep double to left by Powell who drove in two. Powell moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Cross lofted a fly ball to left for a sacrifice fly.

Benbrook first baseman Jaeden Powell yells at the team manager after scoring during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Cruz capped the scoring in the top of the seventh with a single to left over third base, breaking his aluminum bat in the process, that scored Sebastian Martinez who had walked earlier.

The Bobcats are playing with an extremely high level all around and doing the little things that lead to wins. Benbrook has outscored its opponents 31-5 in the playoffs so far and the pitching staff has allowed only three earned runs.

“Our pitchers have been unbelievable in these playoffs,” said Powell, the only senior on the team. “Three consecutive no hitters so we have to give a lot of credit to them. At the plate, we’re just trying to get the job done and get the next guy on and get runs and win every inning.”

Benbrook starting pitcher Sebastian Martinez works in the second inning during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Benbrook Tanner Madara delivers a foul ball down the third base line and was walked on the next pitch during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Benbrook pitcher Maverick Mills receives Martinez after Martinez reached his pitch count during a UIL District 4A Region 2 Quarterfinals at Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.