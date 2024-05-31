Baseball regional is moved to NorthWood

Due to a lot of rain in the forecast on Saturday and graduations next week, there has been a major change to the IHSAA baseball regional involving Concord and NorthWood.

The IHSAA announced Friday morning that the games scheduled to be played at South Bend Clay will be moved to NorthWood High School, with the same schedule in place.

That means Concord will face Mishawaka in a 4A regional game at 11 a.m., followed by NorthWood and Fort Wayne Dwenger in a 3A game at 3 p.m.

NorthWood’s ‘Field of Dreams’ is a turf field, which should take water much better than Clay.

Concord enters regional play for the first time since 2014 with a 19-10 record, while Mishawaka is 15-14.

The two teams split Northern Lakes Conference games during the regular season, with Concord winning 4-0 and the Cavemen posting a 10-7 win.

In the Minutemen’s victory, Saturday’s expected starter Braeden Messenger tossed a seven-hit shutout.

Concord of course defeated Penn 4-3 in the sectional semifinals, ending the Kingsmen’s two-year state title reign in Class 4A.

NorthWood enters the 3A regional with a 17-14 mark, after winning the Fairfield Regional.

Dwenger comes in at 23-8 after a 10-0 win over Fort Wayne Concordia in its sectional title game.