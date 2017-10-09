Baseball - Red Sox stay alive with home win over Astros

- The Boston Red Sox kept alive their Major League Baseball playoff hopes with a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Sunday. The Red Sox offense had dropped the first two games of the best-of-five American League division series in Houston but cut the deficit in half by winning back home in Boston. Rafael Devers, 20, smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to put Boston up 4-3, becoming the youngest Red Sox player ever to homer in a playoff game. Jackie Bradley then added a three-run homer as part of a six-run seventh inning that sealed Boston's win.





AFP