Baseball - Red Sox hire Astros coach Cora as manager

- Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora will have a new job once the World Series wraps up -- manager of the Boston Red Sox. Cora, 42, agreed to a three-year contract plus an option for 2021, according to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. A formal press conference will be held by the Red Sox after the World Series between the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, which starts on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Cora played four seasons with the Red Sox during his 14 years as a player in Major League Baseball. He will replace John Farrell as Boston manager after he was sacked when the Red Sox were eliminated from the playoffs.





AFP