Baseball - Red Sox axe manager Farrell after playoff flop

- John Farrell was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, two days after the club was eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs. Farrell guided the Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title and was under contract through next year. He had a win-loss record of 432-378 over five seasons but Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the team would look for new bench leadership after Boston lost 5-4 to Houston on Monday, losing a best-of-five series 3-1. "I thought it was the appropriate time to make a change for the betterment of the organization moving forward," Dombrowski said. Farrell, 55, said: "I have enjoyed every moment of this job -- its peaks and its valleys. There are few, if any, positions in life that create so much passion on a daily basis."





AFP