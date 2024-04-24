Baseball: Rancho Bernardo 3, San Marcos 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Rancho Bernardo baseball team at home on Tuesday afternoon facing off against San Marcos. This game was cruising along and then bonus baseball was needed to decide this one. San Marcos took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 5th when two runs scored on an error. Then the Broncos rallied back for two runs in the bottom of the 7th to send the game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th Tyler Arnold, Hawaii Pacific University commit walked it off with a single to centerfield to win the game 3-2. “I knew I couldn’t get too big, and I didn’t want to fly out that wouldn’t really do much.” I was just trying to find grass and help my team win a game.” Arnold said. Rancho Bernardo runs there record to 15-5 on the season, while San Marcos is now 12-7 after the tough loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.