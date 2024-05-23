Baseball: Poway 4, Del Norte 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Titans and Nighthawks face off for a spot in the D-1 Championship game.

Trailing 1-0 early, Del Norte ties it up thanks to a sacrifice fly from Lucas Blalock that brings in Cole Hoffman from third base.

Poway takes a 4-1 lead in the third, highlighted by an RBI double from Titan senior Trevor Tse that brings in Trenton Uyeda.

Poway’s Landon Nigro comes on in relief to record the final four outs as the Titans hang on to win 4-3 and advance to the championship game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.