Baseball: Point Loma 3, St Francis 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- So-Cal Regional Baseball Championships Point Loma Pointers prevail against St. Francis 3-2 to advance to the Regional Semifinals to play at Bakersfield Christian High School which is the two seed, Pointers have to make the road trip up over the grapevine being the three seed, hence they have to travel.

Pointers were lead by Junior pitcher Marviel Underwood, he was absolutely sensational. He went five innings and fanned ten. If the Pointers win on Thursday in Kern County against B.C.H.S. they will play in the state title game on Saturday June 1st.

