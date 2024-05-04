Baseball: Point Loma 1, Cathedral 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pointers and Dons square off in a Western League matchup.

Point Loma pitcher William Sanford goes 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing only 3 hits while striking out 11.

The Points score the only run of the game on a throwing error during a double steal that brings home Druw Frost.

Point Loma relievers Marviel Underwood and Luis Lara come in to record the final 5 outs as the Pointers win 1-0.

