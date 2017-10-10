Baseball play-offs division series results

Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the MLB Play-offs Division Series games on Monday (home team in CAPS)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R

NY YANKEES 0 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 x 7

Cleveland 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3

(The best-of-five series is level at 2-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R

Houston 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 5

BOSTON 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 4

(Houston win the best-of-five series by 3-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R

CHICAGO CUBS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 x 2

Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

(Chicago Cubs lead the best-of-five series by 2-1)