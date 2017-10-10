Baseball play-offs division series results
Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the MLB Play-offs Division Series games on Monday (home team in CAPS)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R
NY YANKEES 0 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 x 7
Cleveland 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
(The best-of-five series is level at 2-2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R
Houston 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 5
BOSTON 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 4
(Houston win the best-of-five series by 3-1)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R
CHICAGO CUBS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 x 2
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
(Chicago Cubs lead the best-of-five series by 2-1)