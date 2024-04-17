Baseball: Pirates rally past Knights, ground Jets

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — The Pirates' offense scored eight runs through the first two innings en route to a 10-4 win over visiting Hauser. The Pirates had nine hits in the win and eight walks added to the offensive pressure by Greensburg.

Greensburg scored three runs in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Justin Adkins and a double by Cy Miller. The Pirates added five runs in the home-half of the second. Bryson Kelson and Adkins both had a single to drive in a run. Cy Miller doubled in two more runs to make it 8-0 after two innings.

Hauser scored two runs in the third.

Greensburg added two runs in the bottom of the fourth. After a Kelso single, Caleb Greiwe blasted his first home run of the season to make it 10-2. The Jets added a run in the fifth inning and one in the seventh inning.

Cy Miller finished with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Kelso added two hits and an RBI. Greiwe and Adkins both drove in two runs.

Kelso pitched four innings for the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Adkins pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out four.

The Pirates (4-2, 3-1 EIAC) host South Dearborn at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Monday, the Pirates fell behind 5-0 after two innings at South Dearborn. The Pirates pushed one run across in the fourth inning and five runs across in the fifth inning to rally for a 6-5 victory.

Greiwe pitched 6.2 innings and earned the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven. Gavin Owens came in to pitch the final out. The Pirates collected six hits on the evening, led by Adkins with a single, a double and one RBI.

South Decatur

A dominating performance on the mound by South Decatur's Devin Pate helped guide the Cougars to a 7-0 victory over Southwestern (Shelby) Monday.

Pate pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs and no walks while scattering two hits and striking out 17.

South scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Pate doubled and came around to score on a JP Scudder single. Colby Rathburn reached on a fielder's choice and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

With one out in the bottom of the second, Corbin Johnson had a bunt single and went to second on an error. Corey Nugent singled in Johnson to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, Toby Bishop and Brock Lane both walked. Both moved up on a passed ball and scored on a double by Drake Scaggs.

In the fourth, Nugent was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a ground out. JP Scudder's double scored Nugent to make it 6-0. With two outs, Grady Scudder singled to score JP Scudder with the Cougars' final run.

North Decatur

GREENSBURG — The Chargers scored 11 runs through the first three innings en route to a 14-8 victory over visiting Morristown.

North scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven in the bottom of the second.

Nolan Burkhart, Xander Jones, Kamdenn McKinney, Eli Trenkamp and Pax Hess all had two RBIs for the Chargers. Grayson Downey, Burkhart and McKinney all had two hits. Brayden Murray had a double.

On the hill, Tyler Dean picked up the win, pitching four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven. Jones pitched three innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Batesville

BROOKVILLE — A 2-run top of the sixth inning for Batesville propelled the Bulldogs to a 6-4 victory over Franklin County.

Franklin County tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Bulldogs answered in the next half-inning.

With one out in the top of the sixth, Batesville's Carson Schneider singled to left field. After Schneider stole second base, Brayden Maple singled in Schneider to make it 5-4. Alex Krekeler followed with an RBI triple to put the Bulldogs on top for good 6-4.

Chris Lewis picked up the win on the mound, going 2.2 innings and allowing no runs on one hit while striking out one. Eli Loichinger pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Dane Dudley allowed one earned run on one hit with one strike out.

Lewis finished with three singles offensively. Schneider added two hits and one RBI. Loichinger, Maple and Krekeler all had one hit and one RBI. Dudley had the other hit for the Bulldogs.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — Visiting Lawrenceburg took control of Monday's game with five runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth en route to a 10-2 victory.

Josh Wainwright, Colin Taylor and Nicholas Boles all had one hit for the Lions. Keegan Bowles added an RBI.

On the mound, Mo Manghelli pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two. Alex Reynolds pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five. Carter Woolf pitched one inning with one strikeout.

