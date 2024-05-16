BASEBALL: Pirates pound out 17 hits in EIAC win

May 15—CONNERSVILLE — A season high 17 hits by Greensburg helped the Pirates sail to a 13-3 victory at Connersville.

The Pirates scored early and often, plating seven runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning. Juniors Lance Coy and Cy Miller both hit home runs in the game. Coy added a double and drove in three runs.

Senior Bryson Kelso also drove in three runs. Coy, Miller, Kelso, Chase Walsman, Leland Workman and Justin Adkins all had multiple hits for the Pirates.

Caleb Greiwe earned the win on the mound for the Pirates, allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two through four innings. Chase Tekulve finished the game, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.

SD at ND

GREENSBURG — The visiting Cougars scored five runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 10-1 victory at North Decatur.

The Cougars pounded out 14 hits in the game. Corey Nugent had two singles, a double and one RBI. Toby Bishop homered in the third inning to go along with a single and three RBIs. Colby Rathburn added a single, double and one RBI. JP Scudder had two singles and one RBI. Brock Lane finished with two singles and two RBIs. Drake Scaggs and Grady Scudder both had a single.

JP Scudder went the distance on the mound to get the win for South. He allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 16.

For North, Pax Hess singled and drove in the North run. Grayson Downey, Nolan Burkhart and Xander Jones all had a single.

Tyler Dean and Brayden Murray both pitched for the Chargers.

