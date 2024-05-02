BASEBALL: Pirates double up Lions on the road, 10-5

May 1—RUSHVILLE — Visiting Greensburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead at Rushville Tuesday in EIAC baseball action. The Lions fought back to close the gap to 7-4, but a 3-run fifth inning by the Pirates put the game out of reach with Greensburg winning 10-5.

With one out in the top of the first, Caleb Greiwe singled to center field. Leland Workman followed with a double to deep left field. Justin Adkins had an infield single to load the bases. Greiwe came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Cy Miller added an RBI single in the inning to make it 2-0.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Rushville's Keegan Bowles singled and stole second and third base. Alex Reynolds and Mo Manghelli both drew a walk to load the bases. A Greensburg double play ended the threat and sent the game to the second inning.

In the top of the third, Greensburg's Workman drew a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Adkins singled to left field to move Workman to third base. A pick-off attempt of Adkins at first base got the Pirate baserunner in a rundown. Adkins kept the rundown alive for Workman to score and Adkins dove safely back into first base. Greensburg led 3-0.

After Adkins stole second and move to third on a passed ball, Cy Miller singled to center to drive in Adkins. The lead grew to 6-0 on a line drive to right field off the bat of Chase Tekulve to score Miller and Gavin Owens. Lance Coy scored to make it 7-0. Conner Beagle followed with a single before Rushville got out of the inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Reynolds was hit by a pitch. Manghelli singled to move Reynolds to third and Reynolds scored on a passed ball. After three innings, Greensburg led 7-1.

Rushville's Colin Taylor walked to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Another Greensburg double play cleared the bases. Damion Trueblood reached on an error and Keegan Bowles doubled. Reynolds followed with a 2-run double to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Manghelli drew a walk and Reynolds stole third base. Rushville cut the deficit to 7-4 with Reynolds scoring on a wild pitch.

In the top of the fifth, Greensburg's Owens walked and courtesy runner Luke Hoeing entered the game. Cy Miller hit a line drive single to left field. Lance Coy reached on a fielder's choice, moving Hoeing to third. Tekulve's ground out plated Hoeing to make it 8-4.

Beagle and Jacoby Miller both followed with singles to drive in a run each to push the lead to 10-4.

Rushville added a run in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Wainwright led the inning off with a triple. Nicholas Bowles drew a walk. With one out, Taylor's sacrifice fly scored Wainwright to make the final margin 10-5.

Greensburg finished with 11 hits, led by Cy Miller's three hits and two RBIs. Tekulve had a team-high three RBIs. Bryson Kelso got the win on the hill, pitching 3.2 innings. Jacoby Miller and Adkins pitched in relief.

The Lions had five hits. Keegan Bowles had a single and double. Reynolds finished with a team-high two RBIs. Taylor suffered the loss. Wainwright and Carter Woolf pitched in relief.

Other scores

Batesville 3, Lawrenceburg 2

* Pitching:

* Eli Loichinger (W) 6.1 innings, 7 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K; Chris Lewis .2 innings, 1 hit

* Batting:

* Loichinger 2-3, RBI; Jack Grunkemeyer 1-3 (double), 2 RBIs; Lewis 1-4 (double); Brayden Maple 1-3, 1 BB; Carter Bohman 1-2 (double); Conner Drake 1-3

Columbus East 3, Batesville 2

* Pitching:

* Carson Schneider 4.0 innings, 3 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Dane Dudley 1.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Conner Drake .1 inning

* Batting:

* Maple 1-4, Loichinger 1-3; Alex Krekeler 1-3; Dudley 2-3 (double), RBI; Schneider 1-3

Franklin County 5, Greensburg 4

* Pitching:

* Greiwe 4.0 innings, 8 hits, 4 ER, 6 K; Tekulve 2.0 innings, 2 hits, 3 K

* Batting:

* Beagle 1-1, RBI; Kelso 1-3, RBI; Greiwe 1-4, RBI; Adkins 2-4, double, RBI; Workman 2-3, triple, RBI; Coy 2-4

Waldron 7, North Decatur 6

* Pitching:

* Xander Jones 3.0 innings, 1 hit, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Kamdenn McKinney 3.2 innings, 4 hits, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

* Batting:

* Nolan Burkhart 2-4 (double), Jones 2-4 (double), RBI; Paxton Hess 2-3, 2 RBIs; Tyler Dean 1-4, 2 RBIs

South Decatur 12, Morristown 0

South's Devin Pate tosses no-hitter in five inning win over MHC foe Morristown.

* Pitching:

* Devin Pate 5.0 innings, 0 hits, 1 BB, 11 K

* Batting:

* Pate 1-4, RBI; Corey Nugent 1-1; Colby Rathburn 3-3, 2 RBIs; Corbin Johnson 2-3; Brock Lane 2 RBIs; Drake Scaggs 2 RBIs

