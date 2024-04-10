Baseball: Pirates cruise to EIAC win over Lions

Apr. 10—GREENSBURG — A 6-run bottom of the third inning by Greensburg broke open a 3-2 ball game as the Pirates rolled to a 10-2 over visiting Rushville.

Greensburg starting pitcher Caleb Greiwe did not allow a run in the first inning. The lone baserunner for Rushville was Nicholas Bowles, reached on an error.

In the bottom of the first, Greensburg scored three runs. Bryson Kelso singled to start the inning. With one out, Greiwe doubled to deep left field. Gavin Owens followed with a 2-RBI single to center field. Justin Adkins drew a walk and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. A Rushville error allowed Owens to score from third to make it 3-0.

The score remained 3-0 until the top of the second when the Lions pushed across two runs. Carter Woolf opened the inning with a walk. With two outs, Keegan Bowles doubled to drive in Woolf. Mo Manghelli drew a walk. Bowles moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Pirate error.

Rushville cut the deficit to 3-2 heading to the home-half of the third.

Three straight walks — Owens, Adkins and Cy Miller — got things going for the Pirates. A Jacoby Miller single scored Owens and moved the runners up. Chase Walsman was hit by a pitch to force in Adkins to make it 5-2 with the bases still loaded full of Pirates.

With Alex Reynolds pitching for the Lions, Greensburg's Ethan Smith drew a walk to score Cy Miller. Kelso followed with an RBI single to score Jacoby Miller with the seventh run. A bases loaded walk to Leland Workman put the Pirates on top 8-2. Rushville turned a double play, but the Pirates score a run to make it 9-2 heading to the fourth inning.

The Lions got the first two batters on base, Taylor via an error and Damion Trueblood via hit by pitch. Greensburg's Greiwe struck out the next three Lions to end the threat.

Greensburg threatened in the bottom of the fifth with walks to Kelso, Workman and Owens. Rushville held the Pirates scoreless in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Rushville's Josh Wainwright doubled to start the inning. Greensburg's Adkins retired the next three Lions on strikes to end the inning.

Addison Barnes-Pettit pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth. He singled and stole second base. A Smith single scored Barnes-Pettit to make the final 10-2.

Rushville had two hits in the game, doubles by Keegan Bowles and Wainwright. Taylor suffered the loss for the Lions, allowing seven earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four.

Greiwe picked up the win on the hill for the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out eight in four innings. Adkins pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five.

These teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at Rushville.

South Decatur

The Cougars broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the third inning. South Decatur added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth en route to the 7-0 victory over Milan.

Colby Rathburn led the Cougars offensively with two singles, a double and three RBIs. Corey Nugent had two singles and scored three runs. Devin Pate, Grady Scudder and Drake Scaggs all had a single.

Pate picked up the win on the mound for South. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight through four innings. JP Scudder and Nugent pitched in relief.

North Decatur

LIBERTY — The Chargers plated 10 runs Tuesday at Union County, but the Patriots out-paced North Decatur with 13 to post the 13-10 victory.

Union County scored one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Chargers stormed back with five runs in the top of the third. The Patriots plated three runs in the third, five in the fourth and four in the fifth to lead 13-5. North rallied for five runs in the sixth, but it was not enough.

North had six hits in the game. Grayson Downey and Tyler Dean both had two hits and two runs scored. Nolan Burkhart added a hit and two RBIs. Brayden Murray had a hit and a team-high three RBIs. Kamdenn McKinney, Eli Trenkamp, Hayden Koehne and Hunter Meister all had one RBI.

Batesville

COLUMBUS — Columbus North held Batesville to no runs and just three hits en route to a 5-0 victory Tuesday.

The Bull Dogs scored one run in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to secure the victory.

Dane Dudley, Eli Loichinger and Alex Krekeler all singled for Batesville.

Carson Schneider took the loss on the hill for Batesville, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two. Ryan Yeager pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one.

