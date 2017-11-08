Baseball - Phillies pitching great Halladay dies in plane crash

- Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay died after a plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities confirmed. The 40-year-old two-time Cy Young winner, who retired four years ago, was the only person on board the single-engine ICON A5 plane, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department confirmed. The Phillies issued a statement of condolence soon after news of the crash emerged. "We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death," the Phillies said. "There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game."





AFP