Baseball - Pederson seals dramatic Dodgers win in the ninth

- Joc Pederson smashed a three-run home run to power a five-run final inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers levelled the World Series at two games each by beating Houston 6-2 ingame four of the best-of-seven series. Four Dodgers pitchers combined to toss a two-hit triumph. Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was 0-for-13 in the World Series until he doubled in the seventh and scored on Logan Forsythe's single at make it 1-1. Entering the ninth, Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles allowed a Corey Seager single, walked Justin Turner and gave up a double to Bellinger that scored Seager to put the Dodgers ahead. Austin Barnes drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Pederson followed with his homer to produce all the runs the Dodgers needed. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen surrendered a homer by Alex Bregman, only the second hit conceded by the visiting pitchers.





AFP