Baseball: Pedersen returns home to the Huskies

May 31—Duluth Huskies manager Marcus Pointer received a text message from Ben Pedersen March 11 asking, "Are the Huskies still looking for pitchers this summer?"

Pointer immediately texted Huskies general manager Greg Culver, and within a minute, Culver sent the paperwork to Pedersen via email.

"I already had the contract ready to go," Culver said. "All I had to do was hit send."

That's what happens when a hometown prodigy like Pedersen, a hard-throwing, 6-foot-6 right-hander, shows an interest in playing for you.

Pedersen, a Duluth Marshall grad, will start on the mound when the Duluth Huskies play the Waterloo Bucks at 6:35 p.m. Monday, May, 31, in their Northwoods League season opener at Wade Stadium.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going," Pedersen said. "I got my pitch count elevated a little bit more toward the end of my college season, so I'm really looking forward to getting into the flow of it here. I'll go as many innings as they let me."

Don't get Pedersen wrong. This isn't going to be Jack Morris 10 innings of Game 7 here or anything, no matter how well Pedersen throws. After being used in spot duty at Missouri, Pedersen will be on a tight pitch count, especially early in the season.

"Probably three or four innings," Pedersen said, laughing. "It's a long summer."

Pedersen is the only repeat winner of the News Tribune's All-Area Baseball Player of the Year award. On the mound, he was 29-1 at Marshall. As a junior, he was nearly untouchable, with a 0.45 ERA that included a scoreless streak of 46 consecutive innings. As a senior he went 11-0 with a 1.34 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings while also batting .514.

After leading Duluth Marshall to a state baseball title in 2019 — only the second time a Duluth school has accomplished that feat — he took his wares to the University of Missouri.

"Ben has been on my wish list since seventh grade," Culver joked. "We had him locked down for the 2020 roster, and then COVID hit. We weren't going to lose out on an opportunity to bring him home. As soon as we got word, that contract went out that minute. It was a no-brainer. I was ready. I've had that contract ready for two years."

Pedersen appeared in three games, including one start, in an abbreviated first season at Mizzou due to COVID-19. He finished with a 3.68 ERA in 7 1/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

This past season didn't go as well, as he went 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA, including five strikeouts and seven walks in 10 innings. Pedersen just didn't get enough innings to statistically make up for the rough start. In his final outing, May 15 at Mississippi State, he didn't allow a run in 4 2/3 innings for the Tigers (15-36). He is joined on this year's Huskies squad by teammate Caden Griffin, a 6-foot left-handed pitcher.

"It was a tough year for the entire team," Pedersen said. "I worked a lot with our coaching staff and figured it out towards the end and really finished the season on a high note. That was my best college outing, so I'm really happy with that. I felt like I learned a lot."

Pedersen was a 38th round selection of the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB draft.

"Ben has more than enough stuff," Huskies manager Marcus Pointer said. "He was drafted out of high school, so obviously, he has pro ability."

Pedersen had some interest in playing with the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League, which has pluses and minuses compared to the Northwoods League. The CCBL requires less travel, making it easier for scouts to catch more games, but Pedersen said it looked like innings were going to be hard to come by.

"I'm looking forward to getting a lot of innings and pitching in my hometown," Pedersen said. "I came out to watch Huskies games when I was a little kid, so when this opportunity came up, I was going to take it. So far, it's worked out well."

Pedersen said he has officially been clocked as high as 95 mph, but a teammate said he once hit 96 mph during the Hilltoppers' 4-2 state title win over Minnehaha Academy at Target Field in Minneapolis.

"The adrenaline was up a little bit for that one," Pedersen admitted.

But instead of trying to "grunt out" 95 mph all the time and walk the side, Pedersen said he is learning to pitch. He generally throws his fastball between 88 and 92 mph. Instead of forcing the ball forward, he is easing back just a bit. That way he has more control and can more easily throw it where he wants to throw it, find his spot as they say.

Pedersen's spot this summer will be right here in Duluth, with Northwoods League teams playing upwards of 72 games in 76 days.

"For me, this is home," Pedersen said. "There's a lot better atmosphere here in my opinion. With the Cape, with scouting and stuff like that, you're going to get one inning here and there, and you might pitch 20 innings on the season. Here you're getting that professional approach. It's a grind, and it's about learning how to handle that, and how you can develop from it. This is more like real minor-league ball. It's a job. This is the real deal."