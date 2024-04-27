Baseball: Patrick Henry 3, Cathedral Catholic 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)-Patrick Henry and Cathedral Catholic played a great game on the diamond on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots pulled out a 3-2 win at home, the two will play again on Friday afternoon at 4pm. That game will be at the Dons house.

Patriots junior pitcher Cody Cappelletti was phenomenal for Patrick Henry complete game 79 pitches with six strikeouts. With the win the Patriots improve to 16-5 on the season. While Cathedral Catholic is now 15-5 on the year.

