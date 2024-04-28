Baseball: Patrick Henry 2, Point Loma 1

KUSI (SAN DIEGO) – Out at Patrick Henry, the Patriots hosting the Point Loma Pointers.

This would be a scoreless game eventually heading to extras.. but how did they stay scoreless? Point Loma’s Griffin Ice would make an incredible catch in the bottom of the 7th to close out the game, sending it to extras.

Then Patrick Henry’s Carter Lockwood would hit a shallow bloop RBI for the game winning run. Patrick Henry walks it off in extras! The final 2-1.

