Baseball: Parkers Prairie Panthers beat BBE Jaguars in extras for 6A title

Jun. 6—CLARISSA — Parkers Prairie walked off defending Section 6A champion Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to go to the Class A state baseball tournament.

For the second straight season, the Panthers and Jaguars met in the 6A championship. Needing eight innings to determine a winner on Thursday, a two-out single by Shane Hanson scored Zachary Mrnak for the game-winning run in an 11-10 victory.

The Panthers are state bound for the first time since 2018.

Down 9-5, Parkers Prairie rallied with a four-run bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.

The Panthers hit five home runs in the game. Dylan DeBilzen had two homers while David Revering, Hanson and Mrnak also sent balls over the fence.

Kaden DeRoo finished 4-for-5 with two runs for the Jaguars. Ethan Mueller was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Luke Dingmann hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth.

BBE ends the season with a 16-9 record.

BBE took care of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in five innings to win the elimination bracket final and clinch a berth in the section championship in Clarissa.

Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run for the Jaguars.

Kaden DeRoo tossed all five innings, striking out five in the win.