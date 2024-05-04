Baseball: Panthers advance to Area round after sweeping Kilgore

May 4—KILGORE — Bullard completed the Class 4A, Region III bi-district series sweep over Kilgore Friday night by handing the Bulldogs a 6-0 defeat.

The District 18-4A-runner-up Panthers, who also shutout the Bulldogs in Game 1 Thursday, improved to 27-5-2 while Kilgore, the third place team from District 17-4A, ends its season at 16-13-1.

The Panthers will take on Bridge City in the Area round next week. Time, date and location of the game(s) is to be announced.

Bridge City, the District 19-4A champions, swept Liberty 7-2 and 5-0 in bi-district play.