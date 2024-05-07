BASEBALL: Palesano to continue career at Redlands

May 6—Logan Palesano has always wanted to play baseball at the next level.

Ever since he was little and his favorite movie was "The Sandlot," Palesano has loved baseball. He wanted to be like one of the movie's iconic characters, Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez.

Well, Palesano has seen his fair share of success on the diamond, and he has earned the opportunity to play the sport he loves in college. He has signed to play at Redlands Community College in El Reno.

"It has been my dream since I was a little kid to play college baseball," he said. "It means everything to me to be able to have that dream come true."

The senior believes he will have an opportunity to make his mark within the Redlands baseball program early in his career. Along with that belief, he likes the smaller atmosphere of the school and enjoyed his visit to the campus.

"I believe I'll have an opportunity to come in as a freshman and play at a smaller school," Palesano said. "When I toured the campus, the environment was very welcoming and friendly.

"I think it's the best environment for me to work hard and stay close to home."

Palesano said he loves the feeling of winning big games in the sport, something Chickasha has done during his playing career. That includes this season, and the Fightin' Chicks advanced to the state tournament.

He has played within a program that has made significant progress over the past two seasons.

"The past two years have been such an amazing experience to learn so much of the game from two hall-of-fame coaches, [a] retired college coach and our two assistants that played at high levels," Palesano said.

The senior has put in the hard work throughout the years, and that work resulted in his success at Chickasha. That success and hard work led to him getting the opportunity to play at Redlands after his Chickasha career ends.

Helping him with his work and cheering him on has been a large group of supporters.

"My family has been there through my journey. My friends are as close to me as my family," Palesano said. "I've played with most of my teammates since I was a kid. It is a great feeling to be able to share that moment with them [and all those] who have supported me through the years."