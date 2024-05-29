Baseball: Orange Lutheran 9, Cathedral Catholic 3

ORANGE (KUSI) – Division I state matchup coming out of Orange Lutheran up north in Orange County where Cathedral Catholic made the drive up.

Despite Cathedral Brocks Bachman driving in a run, victory slips away for the Dons.

Orange Lutheran takes the 9-3 win over Cathedral Catholic.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.