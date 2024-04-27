BASEBALL: Oologah's season ends in regional tournament

Apr. 26—Oologah's baseball journey concluded in the regional tournament, dashing its aspirations of securing a spot in the state tournament for the second year in a row.

Despite having the advantage of hosting Class 4A Regional 14, the Mustangs were unable to capitalize on their home-field position and were eliminated from the postseason by North Rock Creek, which emerged victorious with a 10-5 scoreline on Thursday.

However, prior to the heartbreaking defeat, Oologah dominated Stilwell in an elimination game, clinching a resounding 17-1 victory.

The Mustangs closed the season with an 18-12 record.

OOLOGAH 17, STILWELL 1

Jaxson Burchett proved to be a key contributor for Oologah, collecting three hits in four at-bats.

Burchett's standout performance included a triple in the first inning, a single in the second and another triple in the third.

The game took an early turn in the Mustangs' favor, as they scored 13 runs in the first inning. Landon Roach, Asher Streater, Jett Griswold, Maddux DeVilbiss, Kaden Fisher and Wade Peters all contributed with hits and RBIs to help propel them to the commanding lead.

Oologah extended its advantage in the third inning thanks to a triple from Burchett and a single from Roach.

Burchett also showcased his skills on the mound as the starting pitcher for the Mustangs. Through four innings, Burchett allowed two hits and one run, striking out seven batters and walking three.

On the other side, Chase Benham started on the mound for Stilwell but struggled, allowing five hits and seven runs in just one-third of an inning.

Uriah Hooks entered the game as a reliever for Oologah, throwing one inning of no-run ball. Hooks allowed no hits, struck out none and did not issue any walks.

The Mustangs' offensive onslaught was supported by 17 hits. Alongside Burchett and DeVilbiss, who each collected three hits, Carson Robertson, Streater, Fisher and Griswold also contributed with multiple hits.

Roach stood out with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate, leading the team with five runs batted in.

In terms of baserunning, DeVilbiss stole two bases, contributing to the team's total of four stolen bases.

NORTH ROCK CREEK 10, OOLOGAH 5

Despite a valiant effort and collecting 12 hits compared to North Rock Creek's 10, Oologah fell short.

Roach led the offensive charge for the Mustangs with three hits. However, it was the Cougars who struck first, as Landon Rosser's triple in the top of the third inning put them on the scoreboard.

Oologah fought back in the bottom of the third, narrowing the gap to 3-1 when Robertson's single drove in a run, and a powerful home run to left field from Streater brought in two more runs.

The game remained tightly contested, with North Rock Creek tying the score in the top of the sixth inning. A Cason Coomer double and a sacrifice fly from Drake Clemmons were instrumental in leveling the game.

The Mustangs briefly regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Peters' solo home run to left field, making it 5-4 in their favor.

However, the Cougars rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs on four hits to seize control of the game with a 10-5 lead. A single from Hasten Conley that drove in two runs proved to be a pivotal moment in the inning.

Roach took the mound as the starting pitcher for Oologah, pitching six innings. He allowed six hits and five runs while striking out eight and walking six. On the other side, Coomer started the game for North Rock Creek, surrendering 11 hits and five runs through six innings while striking out eight and walking none.

The Mustangs amassed 12 hits, with Streater leading the team with two runs batted in. Robertson and Griswold also contributed with multiple hits while Burchett showcased his speed on the bases, stealing two.

The Cougars recorded 10 hits, with Rosser going 3-for-5 at the plate. Conley, Coomer and Rosser each drove in two runs for North Rock Creek, and Jace Plumb also collected two hits for the team.

The Cougars drew eight walks, and defensively, they turned two double plays.