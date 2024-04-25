BASEBALL: Oologah blanks Stilwell, loses to North Rock Creek in 4A Regional 14

Apr. 25—Oologah baseball experienced a mixed bag of results in the Class 4A Regional 14 tournament, leaving the home team stunned.

The Mustangs kicked off the regional action with an 8-0 triumph over Stilwell, but their fortunes took a turn for the worse when they stumbled to a 6-4 defeat against North Rock Creek.

The loss pushed Oologah into the losers bracket, adding pressure to its upcoming match against the Indians at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It is a chance for redemption for the Mustangs, who must secure a victory to earn a rematch against the Cougars at 6:30 p.m.

OOLOGAH 8, STILWELL 0

From the moment the game began, Oologah displayed its superiority.

The Mustangs took an early lead in the second inning, with Maddux DeVilbiss's patient approach at the plate resulting in a walk that scored the first run.

Wade Peters took the mound for Oologah, holding Stilwell to just five hits and no runs over seven innings while striking out nine batters and only allowing three walks.

On the opposing side, Brayton Carter surrendered two hits and one run over 2.2 innings, managing to strike out five Mustang batters while walking one.

At the plate, Jett Griswold went 2-for-3 at the plate in leading Oologah in hits. Carson Robertson, Asher Streater and Landon Roach each contributed to the team's success as well, driving in two runs.

Meanwhile, DeVilbiss' speed on the basepaths resulted in two stolen bases. The Mustangs' aggressive baserunning paid off, for they accumulated a total of four stolen bases throughout the game.

The team's solid defense also turned one double play.

Carter made his presence known with two hits in four at-bats from the lead-off position for the Indians, but Oologah's fielding prevented any significant breakthroughs.

NORTH ROCK CREEK 6, OOLOGAH 4

Both teams showcased their determination to come out on top, and it was North Rock Creek that struck first, opening the scoring in the first inning with a double from Hunter Bertram that brought in two runs.

The Mustangs quickly responded in the bottom of the second inning when DeVilbiss delivered a single, tying the game at 2. The back-and-forth battle continued as Cougars regained the lead in the top of the third with a single from Cason Coomer, putting them ahead 4-2.

Oologah showed resilience once again in the bottom of the fourth when Jaxson Burchett's single helped them tie the game at 4, but North Rock Creek didn't back down and seized the lead in the top of the fifth whe Jesse Todd's double drove in a run.

Streater started the game on the mound for the Mustangs, delivering a solid performance. Despite allowing eight hits and five runs through five innings, he managed to strike out six batters and only walked three.

Jace Plumb took the mound for the Cougars, pitching a complete game. He gave up seven hits and four runs through seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Offensively, Burchett and DeVilbiss played a key role for Oologah, each driving in two runs, and Landon Roach led Oologah with two hits in three at-bats.

On the other side, North Rock Creek amassed 11 hits as Coomer and Hunter Bertram proved to be a formidable duo in the lineup, each driving in two runs. Plumb led the charge for the Cougars with three hits in three at-bats, while Owin Payne collected two hits in four at-bats.