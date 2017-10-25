Baseball should only be played when temperature hits 100 degrees

Lust to see if this is the answer to the age-old question, "Is the answer to speeding up baseball burning the players' feet?"

In order of amazement, the three greatest developments to come out of Game One of the World Series were:

1) The heat. 103 degrees at 5:10 in the afternoon works only in July, in sub-Saharan Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, or Kazakhstan. Not October 24 in Los Angeles.

2) The time of game – 148 minutes of sprightly yet commercial-engorged baseball in a year in which the average time was a record high by six minutes and the Boston Red Sox AVERAGED 3:20.

3) Clayton Kershaw being Clayton Kershaw to an almost overwhelming degree.

Now Kershaw has done this sort of thing before, and often – just not in the postseason. His only more dominant performance was in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs, in which . . . oh, who cares. He was a total badass (baseball lingo for "total badass"), and that's a sufficient summary.

The heat is just the byproduct of us dry-roasting the planet well ahead of the time when it is supposed to be subsumed by an expanding sun.

But it may also offer an ancillary explanation as to why this was the fastest World Series game in 25 years. I mean, who wants to stand in an outdoor convection oven doing anything? After all, there's a reason there are no Major League Baseball franchises in the Libyan desert.

Indeed, it may offer Commissioner Rob Manfred the solution he's been seeking to speed up the games. Play them in Hell.

There have been only 10 World Series games played in under three hours in this century, fewer than the number of four-hour games. In fairness, eight of those 14 went extra innings, but the other six have no excuse whatsoever. Since the advent of night postseason games, nearly three quarters of them have gone at least three hours, and nearly a third have lasted at least three and a half – and that's after you remove extra inning games, which are a different animal entirely.