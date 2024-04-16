Baseball notebook: Spartans stumble against Start

Apr. 16—LIMA — Toledo Start pitcher Xavier Coleman was the story in his team's 7-1 win over Lima Senior on Monday at Joe Bowers Field.

The senior right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, struck out 13 batters, and even talked coach Dan Weiss into letting him finish the game after Lima Senior put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Coleman is the No. 1 pitcher for Start, which has won 10 consecutive Toledo City League championships in baseball.

"He's done a great job for us the last three years," Start coach Dan Weiss said. "He's a great ball player, he's a senior leader. He does everything for us. He's also our No. 1 catcher. When we ask him to get on the hill and throw for us he does a great job.

"I was getting ready to take him out in the seventh inning but he talked me into leaving him in. I was getting ready to give him the hook but he said he still felt strong and no fatigue. We'll ice him down for the two-hour ride home and he'll be good," he said.

Start (3-4 overall, 3-0 Toledo City League) scored two runs in the top of the second inning on a double by Coleman, a walk, an error, a single by Ryan Wright and a bases-loaded walk by Ethan Walentowski.

The Spartans avoided further damage by getting an inning-ending double play that started with center fielder Dalton Chiles catching a fly ball and ending with catcher Payton Rader tagging out a sliding Anthony St. Claire at the plate.

Start added a single run in the third ending then scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Lima Senior (1-6 overall, 0-2 Toledo City League) had only three bases runners in the first five innings — two hit batters and a walk.

Mustangs gain some momentum

HARROD — Allen East's baseball season didn't start as well as the Mustangs might have expected, but maybe a 13-3 run-rule win over Hardin Northern on Wednesday could become a turning point.

"Hopefully, we'll keep this momentum going," Allen East coach Tyler Stevens said.

"We got off to a rough start. We were 2-4 coming into this game. We were really struggling at the plate so we were looking for better at bats, seeing the ball a little better than we've been seeing it, working the count, being a little more disciplined than we've been.

"The losses have been tough. We thought we could have competed a little better than we did in those games but we're looking to the future. We don't look to the past, we just try to move to the future," he said.

The Mustangs had 11 hits, led by Caden Hedrick, who went 3 for 3. Carson Clum was 2 for 3 and Levi Clum was 2 for 4. Trey Hensley was the winning pitcher in his first start of the season.

Big arms

—Miller City's Brent Koenig blanked Columbus Grove with a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out four batters in a 4-0 win.

—Celina's Dale Secrest threw a complete game, two-hitter with a pair of strikeouts in an 8-0 win over St. Marys.

—Maddox Underwood of Upper Scioto Valley tossed a complete game and recorded 10 strikeouts in a 4-2 win over Ridgedale.

—Ottoville's Jayden Saxton tossed a six-inning complete game with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Continental.

—Zach Neuenschwander of Pandora-Gilboa threw seven innings and held Fort Jennings to two hits and one earned run in a 3-2 victory

—Lucas Milline of Delphos Jefferson tossed a complete game and limited Spencerville to one unearned run in a 2-1 victory.

—Zach Suever of Elida got a three-inning save in a 3-2 win over Shawnee.

—Colin Harris of Pandora-Gilboa struck out 10 batters in four innings during an 18-3 win over Vanlue.

—Braylon Metzger of Delphos St. John's picked up the save in a 3-2 win over Fort Jennings.

—Evan Osting of Spencerville went six shutout innings against Elida and struck out 14 hitters in an 11-7 win.

—Owen Cavelage of Fort Jennings tossed a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts against Antwerp.

—Jack Stechschulte struck out five batters in four innings to pick up his first career win in Kalida's 5-1 victory over LCC.

—Kaden Moore pitched five innings of two-hit ball for Wapakoneta in a 10-0 win over Parkway.

Big bats

—Kenton's Grady Kleman Beazley had three hits in an 11-2 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Brock Stall had a walk-off hit for Pandora-Gilboa in a 3-2 win over Fort Jennings.

—Noah Neth of Shawnee had three hits in a 3-2 loss to Elida.

—JJ Schnieders of LCC went 3 for 3 with four RBI in a 7-5 loss to Anna.

—Carder Dailey singled in the game-winning run for Shawnee in a 6-5 win over Marion Local.

—Grant Jolly hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to bring home the game-winning run for Wapakoneta in a 5-4 win over Celina.

—Tommy Offenbacher hit a go-ahead two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh for Leipsic in a 4-2 win over Fort Jennings.

—Evan Osting of Spencerville went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBI and three stolen bases in an 11-7 win over Elida.

—Brent Koenig had three hits for Miller City in a 10-5 win over Antwerp.

—Griffin Seimet of Ottawa-Glandorf singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning against Wauseon.

—Evan Ellerbrock of Fort Jennings went 3 for 3 with three RBI in an 11-0 victory over Antwerp.

—Zac Niekamp drove in three runs for Wapakoneta in a 10-0 win over Parkway.

—Jordan Metzger of Ottawa-Glandorf went 3 for 5 with two RBI in a 7-3 win over Ottoville.

Home run club

—Leipsic's Quinn Schroeder went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI in a 4-2 win over Fort Jennings.

—Carson Gilchriest of Fort Jennings went 1 for 3 with a home run in a two-run loss to Leipsic.

—Skyler Lhamon hit a home run for Bath in an 11-1 loss to Findlay.

—Will Otto went deep for Miller City in a five-run victory over Antwerp.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL'All

Defiance'2-0'6-1

Elida'2-0'6-4

Wapakoneta'1-0'5-2

Van Wert'1-0'3-5

Celina'1-1'6-4

Ottawa-Glandorf'1-1'4-3

Shawnee'0-1'3-4

Bath'0-1'3-5

Kenton'0-2'2-5

St. Marys'0-2'0-6

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC'All

Coldwater'2-0'7-0

Minster'2-0'7-0

Fort Recovery'1-0'3-2

St. Henry'1-0'3-6

New Bremen'1-1'4-2

Marion Local'1-2'6-5

St. John's'0-1'2-4

New Knoxville'0-2'4-4

Parkway'0-2'2-3

Versailles'0-0'7-3

Northwest Conference

'NWC'All

Leipsic'1-0'7-0

Crestview'1-0'6-0

Columbus Grove'1-1'2-7

Delphos Jefferson'1-1'1-4

Lincolnview'0-0'5-3

Allen East'0-0'3-4

Bluffton'0-0'2-3

Ada'0-0'0-4

Spencerville'0-2'1-6

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC'All

Upper Scioto Valley'2-0'4-2

Hardin Northern'1-0'4-3

Elgin'1-0'2-3

North Baltimore'2-1'2-10

Cory-Rawson'1-2'2-4

Perry'0-0'3-1

Temple Christian'0-0'0-1

Ridgemont'0-1'3-6

Ridgedale'0-1'0-2

Waynesfield-Goshen'0-2'0-6

Putnam County League

'PCL'All

Leipsic'3-0'8-0

Miller City'2-0'5-2

Pandora — Gilboa'1-0'3-4

Ottoville'1-0'2-6

Kalida'0-1'2-5

Columbus Grove'0-1'2-7

Continental'0-2'0-6

Fort Jennings'0-3'6-5

Toledo City Athletic League

'TCAL'All

Start'3-0'3-4

Bowsher'2-0'5-2

Rogers'2-1'2-6

Lima Senior'0-2'1-6

Waite'0-2'0-3

Scott'0-1'0-1

Woodward'0-1'0-3

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Coldwater 9, Jay County 5

Minster 10, Covington 0

New Bremen 2, Jackson Center 1

Tinora 7, St. Henry 0

Lincolnview 14, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Wayne Trace 12, Kalida 1

Marion Local 14, New Knoxville 1

Saturday

Findlay 11, Whitmer 1

Spencerville 11, Elida 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Wauseon 9

Shawnee 6, Marion Local 5

South Adams 4, Fort Recovery 1

Minster 10, Anna 3

New Knoxville 12, Houston 0

Houston 13, New Knoxville 2

Bellefontaine 5, St. Henry 3

Versailles 6, Van Wert 0

Fort Loramie 2, Van Wert 1

Fort Loramie 12, Versailles 11

Botkins 17, Ada 9

Liberty-Benton 11, Columbus Grove 1

Crestview 14, Ottoville 4

Edon 10, Continental 5

Miller City 10, Antwerp 5

Arcadia 11, Cory-Rawson 7

Hardin Northern 4, Arlington 0

Riverdale 14, Upper Scioto Valley 1

Russia 5, Perry 2

Wapakoneta 5, Celina 4

Defiance 8, St. Marys 4

Elida 6, Kenton 4

Coldwater 11, New Bremen 1

Leipsic 4, Fort Jennings 2

Monday

Kalida 5, LCC 1

Fort Jennings 11, Antwerp 0

Lincolnview 6, Ayersville 1

Wapakoneta 10, Parkway 0

St. Henry 3, St. Marys 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Ottoville 3

Crestview 2, Columbus Grove 1

Leipsic 10, Spencerville 0

Fort Recovery 10, Shawnee 3

Coldwater 13, Celina 7

Cory-Rawson 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

Wayne Trace 11, Van Wert 9

Minster 14, Arcanum 13

Bluffton 20, Ada 0

Pandora-Gilboa 6, Arlington 5

North Baltimore 18, Perry 0

New Bremen 13, Franklin Monroe 2

Upper Scioto Valley 13, Ridgemont 3

Fairlawn 5, New Knoxville 1

Allen East 8, Delphos Jefferson 5

Versailles 8, Ansonia 4

Tuesday

Bath at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Minster, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada, 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Continental at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Lima Senior at Waite, 5 p.m.

Bath at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Elida at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

South Adams at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Elmwood, 5 p.m.

Ridgemont at Perry, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Russia 2, Coldwater 1

Marion Local 13, Delphos Jefferson 5

Minster 13, Ansonia 3

New Bremen 10, Jackson Center 0

Fairview 6, Crestview 2

St. Marys 5, Defiance 3

Wapakoneta 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Saturday

Delphos Jefferson 21, Lima Senior 6

Delphos Jefferson17, Lima Senior 5

Lincolnview 7, Celina 5

Crestview 6, Marion Local 1

Celina 8, Crestview 1

Lincolnview 7, Marion Local 1

Perrysburg 19, Defiance 0

Elida 20, Spencerville 0

Elida 18, Spencerville 7

Upper Scioto Valley 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Upper Scioto Valley 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 8

Fairview 11, Van Wert 7

Fairview 13, Van Wert 5

Tinora 11, Parkway 1

Parkway 10, Tinora 5

St. Henry 14, Mississinawa Valley 8

Carlisle 10, Versailles 2

Carlisle 15, Versailles 13

Ada 10, Ridgemont 1

Arlington 24, Kalida 11

Evergreen 11, Miller City 10

Evergreen 14, Miller City 10

LCC 5, Kenton 5

Findlay 14, LCC 3

Findlay 12, Kenton 2

Arcadia 13, Cory-Rawson 0

Arcadia 16, Cory-Rawson 0

Minster 7, Van Buren 5

Minster 5, Fort Loramie 1

Archbold 4, Bath 2

Archbold 9, Bath 2

Allen East 20, Bluffton 14

North Baltimore 13, Hardin Northern 2

Monday

Waynesfield-Goshen 15, Cory-Rawson 0

Lincolnview 9, Leo 8

Crestview 16, Columbus Grove 5

Coldwater 4, Ayersville 1

Parkway 14, Paulding 2

Pandora-Gilboa 12, Arlington 11

Shawnee 5, LCC 4

Antwerp 9, Van Wert 4

Continental 9, Holgate 8

Wayne Trace 11, Miller City 1

Ada 11, Bluffton 1

Delphos Jefferson 5, Allen East 3

Tuesday

Kenton at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Minster at Versailles, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Russia, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada, 5 p.m.

Continental at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Botkins at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Waynesfield, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Lima Senior at Bowsher (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Parkway at Bath, 6 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Elida, 5 p.m.

Perry at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Elmwood, 5 p.m.