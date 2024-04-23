Baseball notebook: Shawnee's Gallegos tosses gem in relief

Apr. 23—OTTAWA — When the test of Carder Daily's troublesome elbow didn't go as well as hoped, Shawnee had an answer waiting in the wings.

Or more precisely, warming up in the bullpen.

After Daily pitched to only four batters in the first inning of Shawnee's 10-4 baseball win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday, Landon Gallegos came into the game and threw an unofficial one-hitter.

The senior right-hander allowed only one hit in seven innings — a fourth-inning single by Brandon Warnecke. He faced just three batters in five of the last six innings, struck out three and walked two.

Add in 10 hits by Shawnee and some numbers O-G would like to forget (six walks, six errors, five wild pitches, two passed balls and four hit batters) and the result was a big win for the Indians.

Gallegos didn't know he might be pitching Monday until Shawnee got to Ottawa for the game.

"I was planning to pitch tomorrow against Wapak. We got here and he (coach Joe Bender) was like, 'Be ready today because you might have to come in and throw.' And I was like, 'I'm always ready to throw,' " he said.

"I came in and got ready, warmed up in the bullpen and felt great from the start. All my off-speeds were located for the most part. Fastballs were looking good — my two-seam and four-seam pretty much located perfectly the whole time. The curveball felt great. I just kept throwing it and they weren't touching it."

Bender said, "Gallegos and Daily, coming into the year they were my 1-A and 1-B (pitchers). Daily has been battling a little bit of an elbow issue here and there. There have been good days and bad days. We wanted to get him out there and see what he could do.

"Landon does a great job. He just comes in and throws strikes. He mixes speed. He's the kid that we know when we put him on the mound we're going to have an opportunity."

Palte pounds the zone

COLUMBUS GROVE — In baseball, if you throw strikes good things will happen.

Columbus Grove pitcher Everett Palte threw strikes all day in a 9-2 win over Allen East on Saturday in a Northwest Conference baseball game, a victory that was just the sort of good thing the Bulldogs were looking for after a slow start to the season.

Columbus Grove improved to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in the NWC with the win. Allen East is 6-5 overall and 2-1 in the NWC.

"I think we're better than our record and I think today we showed that," Columbus Grove coach Brayden Sautter said.

Allen East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Levi Clum doubled to score Caleb Lybarger and Jackson Thompson.

But over the next six innings, Palte shut out the Mustangs and allowed only more six hits. He struck out four batters and walked one in seven innings.

"It was a great outing from Everett Palte," Sautter said. "We've had some health issues with our pitching staff. Getting seven innings from him without having to go through any other arms before we have to play three more league games next week was a very big deal for us.

"He just throws strikes. In 16 2/3 innings this year he's given up three earned runs. Everett does a really nice job of finding the zone and hitting spots and inducing weak contact. And our defense did a great job behind him making plays," he said.

Palte said he relied on two of his three pitches throughout the game.

"When I'm on the mound I'm just trying to throw strikes and trust my defense. They made plays for me today," he said.

"Fastball, change-up, they both were working pretty good for me today. I was just mixing them up. My slider wasn't really doing much for me, so the change-up had to take over."

Bath busts slump

BATH TOWNSHIP — This spring, Bath has struggled at the plate.

However, in its Western Buckeye League baseball matchup against visiting Elida on Friday, Bath found its groove as it pounded 13 base hits, en route to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Elida in five innings.

With the win, Bath improved to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the WBL. Elida slipped to 7-5 in all games played, and 3-1 in WBL action.

With Bath leading 4-2 and heading into the home half of the fifth, the Wildcats scored eight runs on six hits to close the game out.

"We've struggled with the bats, early in the season," Bath coach Joe Gomez said. "It was nice to see us swing the way that we did. We had some key guys with some big hits. Zach Welsch was swinging it really nice. Quintin Collins swung it real nice. Really, up and down the order, we swung it pretty good. But the key is that we limited our strikeouts as well. So, even those balls that didn't fall for us, we still made them earn those outs; and that's been a struggle for us. So, it was great to see that improvement."

Tyson McGee, Quintin Collins, Zach Welsch, Jaden Miller and Jackson Kohlreiser each had two hits for Bath.

Elida, on the other hand, recorded just four hits off Bath pitcher Logan Markley.

Markley struck out five, walked three and hit three batters. He threw 82 pitches in his five innings of work.

"Obviously with high school baseball, it's much easier when you're pitching with the lead, rather than pitching from behind," Gomez said. "So, once we got him that lead, I do believe he settled in a little bit. The runs that they scored happened when they led off with a walk or led off with a hit-by-pitch. In high school baseball, when you walk or hit the first batter of an inning, it's very likely that they're going to score. After he corrected that problem, he really kept them off-balance. He threw a lot of strikes and made Elida work."

Parker perplexes Wapak

WAPAKONETA — LCC coach John Schnieders handed the ball to freshman Brady Parker for his first career start on Thursday night, and nothing the young righthander did on the mound resembled his level of varsity experience.

Parker worked the strike zone effectively and trusted his defense against a Wapakoneta lineup that includes two future Division I College baseball players, looking much more like an ace than a first-time starter in LCC's 6-3 win over the Redksins.

LCC put two runs on the board in the first inning and Parker returned the favor to his lineup by holding Wapakoneta hitless through the first five innings. With his freshman pitcher still building up arm strength from a late start to the season, Schnieders pulled Parker in favor of Brady Malcom with two runners on in the sixth.

After both inherited runners scored on a single from Ryan Price and a bases-loaded walk to Mason Ludwig, Malcom battled out of trouble in the sixth and survived a long seventh inning to pick up a five-out save.

Parker was credited with the win in his debut as a starting pitcher after throwing 5 1/3 innings and limiting the Redskins to two earned runs on two hits.

"We had him limited tonight on a pitch count, but he got rolling," Schnieders said of Parker. "He got some quick outs and we played defense behind him which is something we've been struggling with. Putting up some runs early for him so he could relax a little bit was also key, especially when he knew what kind of team he was up against."

Parker surrendered his first hit of the game to Zac Niekamp in the top of the sixth inning. He held Grant Jolly, a North Carolina State commit, without a hit in three plate appearances and limited Taylor Echols, a Miami University commit, to 0 for 2 at the plate with a walk.

Big arms

—Skyler Lhamon of Bath threw a complete game and limited Kenton to three hits and one earned run in a 2-1 victory.

—Ashton Simindinger of Spencerville picked up the win against Ada after throwing a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

—Alex Sanders of Upper Scioto Valley pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Temple Christian.

—Jarron Swick of Fort Jennings threw a complete game and limited Kalida to two earned runs in a 3-2 win.

—Tommy Offenbacher of Leipsic limited Miller City to three earned runs on four hits in a complete-game effort, leading the Vikings to a 4-3 win.

—Austin Koch of Ottawa-Glandorf threw a complete game and held Kalida to four hits and one earned run in a 6-2 win.

—Landin Dewitt of Waynesfield-Goshen threw all seven innings and held Upper Scioto Valley to eight hits and two earned runs in an 8-3 win.

—Ethan Sullivan of Continental threw a complete game, struck out 10 hitters and limited Antwerp to one earned run in a 12-1 victory.

—Jack Stechschulte threw a complete game, five-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Kalida over Ayersville.

—Dean Trentman of Delphos Jefferson threw a complete game shutout, struck out 11 hitters and held Ada to three hits.

Big bats

—Braylon Ardner of drove in three runs in a 17-4 win over Cory-Rawson.

—Jarron Swick of Fort Jennings had three hits in a 3-2 win over Kalida.

—Grady Kleman-Beazley of Kenton stole three bases in a 2-1 loss to St. Marys.

—Jonny Pester of Miller City had two hits and drove in three runs in a one-run loss to McComb.

—Skyler Lhamon of Bath had three hits and three RBI in a 22-6 win over Spencerville.

—Quinten Collins of Bath went 3 for 5 with five RBI against Spencerville.

—Jaden Miller of Bath had two hits and drove in four runs against Spencerville.

—Cayden Ballweg of St. Marys drove in three runs in a 5-3 win over New Knoxville.

—Sam Newsome of Continental drove in three runs in a 12-1 win over Antwerp.

—Quinn Tegankamp had three RBI in Bath's 11-run victory over Antwerp.

—Jason Bidlack of Continental drove in three runs against Antwerp.

—Owen Cavelage drove in three runs for Fort Jennings in a 13-7 loss to Wayne Trace.

—Quin Schroeder of Leipsic drove in three runs in an 8-6 win over Bluffton.

—Tyler Lammers recorded three hits in Leipsic's two-run victory over Bluffton.

—Bluffton's Evan Speicher went 3 for 4 in a loss to Leipsic.

Home run club

—Carder Dailey of Shawnee hit his first career home run in an 8-3 win over Liberty-Benton.

—Jackson Thompson hit a home run for Allen East in a 12-2 win over Ada.

—Skyler Lhamon of Bath hit a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to St. Marys.

—Kyle Thrush of Kenton homered in a 7-3 loss to Celina.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL 'All

Defiance'4-0'9-2

Wapakoneta'2-0'7-3

Elida'3-1'7-6

Celina'2-2'8-6

Shawnee'2-2'6-6

Bath'2-2'6-7

Van Wert'1-1'4-6

Ottawa-Glandorf'1-3'5-6

St. Marys'1-3'2-8

Kenton'0-4'2-8

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC 'All

Coldwater'4-0'13-0

St. Henry'3-0'6-6

Versailles'2-0'13-3

Minster'3-1'14-1

Marion Local'3-2'9-6

Fort Recovery'1-2'4-5

St. John's'1-2'4-6

New Bremen'1-3'5-5

New Knoxville'0-4'4-6

Parkway'0-4'2-6

Northwest Conference

'NWC 'All

Leipsic'3-0'11-1

Crestview'3-0'8-1

Lincolnview'2-0'9-3

Allen East'2-2'6-6

Delphos Jefferson'2-2'3-5

Columbus Grove'2-3'4-9

Bluffton'1-2'3-6

Spencerville'1-3'2-10

Ada'0-4'0-9

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC 'All

Elgin'5-0'6-3

Hardin Northern'4-0'8-4

North Baltimore'5-1'5-11

Upper Scioto Valley'3-2'5-5

Cory-Rawson'2-3'3-6

Waynesfield-Goshen'2-3'2-7

Perry'1-2'4-3

Ridgemont'0-3'3-10

Temple Christian'0-3'0-4

Ridgedale'0-5'0-6

Putnam County League

'PCL 'All

Leipsic'5-0'11-1

Ottoville'2-0'3-8

Miller City'2-1'6-4

Pandora — Gilboa'1-1'4-8

Columbus Grove'1-2'4-9

Fort Jennings'1-3'7-6

Kalida'0-2'3-8

Continental'0-3'1-7

Toledo City Athletic League

'TCAL 'All

Start'4-0'5-4

Bowsher'2-0'5-3

Rogers'3-2'3-8

Lima Senior'1-2'2-8

Waite'1-2'2-5

Scott'0-1'0-1

Woodward'0-4'0-6

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Celina, 7 Kenton 3

Riverside 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

McComb 6, Miller City 5

Liberty-Benton 7, Leipsic 2

Coldwater 15, South Adams 0

Arlington 5, Ada 0

Saturday

Old Fort 12, Kalida 2

Van Wert 5, Delphos St. John's 2

Bellefontaine 10, St. Marys 1

Coldwater 21, Bryan 0

LCC 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Defiance 7, Sylvania Northview 6

Riverdale 14, Cory-Rawson 4

Monday

Bath 22, Spencerville 6

Coldwater 17, Elida 0

St. Marys 5, New Knoxville 3

Continental 12, Antwerp 1

Wayne Trace 13, Fort Jennings 7

Kalida 5, Ayersville 0

Delphos Jefferson 4, Ada 0

Leipsic 8, Bluffton 6

Elgin 4, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Crestview 5, Allen East 4

Wapakoneta 11, Minster 10

Marion Local 10, Ansonia 0

Miller City 16, Holgate 4

Fairview 19, Ottoville 9

Lincolnview 11, Columbus Grove 1

Liberty-Benton 10, Pandora-Gilboa 1

Waynesfield-Goshen 4, Perry 2

Hardin Northern 19, Temple Christian 3

Versailles 15, Celina 5

Cory-Rawson 11, Ridgedale 4

Lima Senior 16, Woodward 0

Tuesday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

LCC at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Minster, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Parkway, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Fostoria at Ada, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Botkins at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Perry at Elgin, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

Cory Rawson at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Lima Senior at Rogers, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at LCC, 5 p.m.

Bath at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Shawnee at Bath, 5 p.m.

Toledo Central Catholic at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Minster at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Parkway at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Versailles at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

McComb at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Perry at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

Lima Senior at Sylvania Southview, 6:30 p.m.

Minster at LCC, 5 p.m.

Celina at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Defiance at Elida, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Kalida, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Anna, 5 p.m.

Russia at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Bradford at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Perry at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Continental at Ayersville, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Edgerton, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Jackson Center at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Bath 9, Elida 8

Continental 8, Delphos Jefferson 6

Kenton 7, Celina 3

Coldwater 1, LCC 0

Perry 12, Ridgemont 2

Saturday

Shawnee 6, Fort Recovery 5

Lincolnview 9, Hicksville 4

Lincolnview 10, Hicksville 0

Columbus Grove 12, Allen East 7

Wayne Trace 12, Delphos Jefferson 1

Wayne Trace 13, Delphos Jefferson 0

Paulding 5, Miller City 2

Bryan 10, Bath 0

Antwerp 7, Crestview 4

Tinora 12, Coldwater 0

Tinora 9, Coldwater 4

Versailles 12, Tri-County North 0

Versailles 13, Tri-County North 0

Monday

Coldwater 6, Celina 2

Miller City 17, Holgate 7

Ada 5, Delphos Jefferson 3

Allen East 5, Crestview 4

Leipsic 15, Bluffton 4

Lincolnview 7, Columbus Grove 2

Defiance 10, Kenton 8

Liberty-Benton 16, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 8, Perry 1

Bath 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Shawnee 10, Spencerville 0

St. Henry 10, St. Marys 4

Van Wert 15, Ottoville 1

Minster 10, Wapakoneta 0

Tri-Village 11, Fort Recovery 1

Ansonia 13, Marion Local 8

New Bremen 11, Bradford 0

Versailles 10, Covington 9

Elgin 10, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Ridgedale 42, Cory-Rawson 9

Tuesday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Elida, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Versailles at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at St. Henry 5 p.m.

Parkway at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Minster, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Fort Loramie, 4:30 p.m.

Fostoria at Ada, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City, 5 p.m.

Perry at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

LCC at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Bath at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Celina, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Elida, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at McComb, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Lima Senior at Elida, 5 p.m.

Bath at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Findlay at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Kalida at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Minster, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Ansonia at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

LCC at Continental, 5 p.m.

McComb at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Friday

Waite at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

LCC at Anna, 5 p.m.

Elida at Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Kenton, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Coldwater at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Minster, 5 p.m.

Bath at Russia, 5 p.m.

Arcanum at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Perry, 5 p.m.

Jackson Center at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.