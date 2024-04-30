Baseball notebook: Perry puts up 20 runs against Temple Christian

Apr. 30—LIMA — Perry scored 20 runs, had 19 hits and beat Temple Christian 20-9 in high school baseball on Thursday in a game that started out looking like it would be over quickly but eventually took more than three hours to finish.

The Commodores led 8-1 in the middle of the second inning and 15-5 after 6 1/2 innings but the Pioneers avoided an early run rule exit and forced the game to be a regulation seven-inning contest.

After scoring a run in the top of the first inning, Perry sent 11 hitters to the plate in the second inning and took an 8-1 lead.

At that point, Perry starting pitcher Brady Shively moved from the mound to shortstop, the first of four pitching changes the Commodores made.

"I threw a couple of freshmen in there. I was trying to save Brady's arm because we're going to Dayton tomorrow, we've got a game to finish on Saturday. When he got up to 26 pitches (in the first inning) I said we'd save him. I threw some freshmen in and it kind of fell in on me," Perry coach Mark Hoersten said.

Freshman Wyatt Taviano replaced Shively to begin the bottom of the second inning. Five batters later, he was relieved by Preston Evans, who pitched to seven batters before freshman Cari Doughty came in to get the final out in the third inning.

Perry's lead grew to 14-4 in the middle of the fifth inning. But things got uncomfortable enough in the sixth inning when the Commodores' lead dropped to six runs, 15-9, that Shively returned to the mound to get the last six outs.

"He wanted the ball. He did a good job, especially that last inning, being focused and taking care of it," Hoersten said about Shively.

With the win, Perry is 7-5 this season. Temple Christian dropped to 0-6.

Big arms

—Carson Parker of LCC threw six innings, struck out 10 batters and picked up the win against Shawnee.

—Cameron Elwer of Delphos St. John's threw a complete game shutout to snap Lincolnview's five-game winning streak.

—Jarron Swick of Fort Jennings threw 4 1/3 perfect innings in relief against Delphos Jefferson.

—Skyler Lhamon of Bath didn't surrender an earned run to Ottawa-Glandorf in seven innings.

—Dale Secrest of Celina held Elida to seven hits and one earned run in a 4-1 win.

—Peyton Rader of Lima Senior tossed a complete-game shutout against Rogers with 10 strikeouts. He threw a second complete game with seven strikeouts in a win over Bowsher.

—Brent Koenig of Miller City threw a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts against Pandora-Gilboa.

—Taylor Echols of Wapakoneta threw a two-hitter in a 6-0 win over Kenton.

—Zander Jones of Celina threw seven innings, struck out nine hitters and held Houston to one earned run in a 9-1 win.

—Billy Bourk of LCC struck out two batters in the seventh inning to get the save in a 3-2 win over Shawnee.

Big bats

—Nolan Hopson of Hardin Northern drove in three runs in a 17-2 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

—Brady Shivley of Perry had three hits out of the leadoff spot against Elgin.

—Calvin Menke of Fort Jennings hit a walk-off single against Delphos Jefferson.

—Derek Lyons of Shawnee drove in four runs in a 7-4 win over Bath.

—Jonny Pester of Miller City hit a walk-off single against Pandora-Gilboa.

—Caleb Davis of Columbus Grove had three hits and two RBI in a 9-3 win over Paulding

—Trent Siefker of Leipsic went 3 for 4 with one RBI in a 6-1 win over Patrick Henry.

—Ryan Price of Wapakoneta went 3 for 4 with three RBI in a 6-0 win over Kenton. He also had three hits against Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Landon Wetherill of Hardin Northern drove in three runs in a 17-2 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

—Preston Rupert of St. Marys went 3 for 4 with four RBI in a 9-1 win over Shawnee.

—Sam Dube of Fort Jennings went 3 for 4 with one RBI in an 11-7 win over LCC.

—Nick Steinbrunner of Celina had two doubles and drove in three runs against Houston.

—Colin Feathers of Delphos St. John's had three hits and scored twice in a 6-3 loss to St. Marys.

—Taylor Echols of Wapakoneta had three hits in a 13-1 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Jace Mullen of Wapakoneta had three hits in a 13-1 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Myles Camareno of Leipsic went 2 for 3 with four RBI in a 14-6 win over Delphos Jefferson.

—Braylon Smith of Kalida went 3 for 4 with three triples and three RBI in a 10-8 win over Ottoville.

—Caden Looser of Kalida went 3 for 3 with three runs scored against Ottoville.

—Hunter Scott of Perry went 3 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored in a 14-1 win over Ridgedale.

—Marcus Hill of Perry went 2 for 4 with three RBI against Ridgedale.

Home run club

—Quintin Collins of Bath went 3 for 3 with two home runs against Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Joel Rasor of Bath hit a home run in a 6-2 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.

—Carson Parker of LCC hit a home run in an 11-7 loss to Fort Jennings.

—Quin Schroeder of Leipsic hit a solo home run in a 14-6 win over Delphos Jefferson.

—Jaxon Rahrig of Delphos Jefferson hit a grand slam in a loss to Leipsic.

—Perry Meredith of Shawnee went 2 for 4 with a home run in a 6-5 loss to Russia.

—Derek Lyons of Shawnee went 2 for 2 with a solo home run in a 6-5 loss to Russia.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL'All

Defiance'6-0'12-2

Wapakoneta'4-0'9-3

Van Wert'4-1'7-6

Celina'4-2'12-6

Elida'3-3'7-8

Shawnee'3-3'7-10

Bath'3-4'7-10

St. Marys'2-4'4-10

Ottawa-Glandorf'1-6'5-10

Kenton'0-7'2-11

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC'All

Coldwater'5-1'17-1

Minster'5-1'15-3

Versailles'5-0'15-2

Marion Local'3-2'12-7

St. Henry'3-1'8-8

Delphos St. John's'2-4'6-10

Fort Recovery'2-3'4-6

New Bremen'2-5'6-7

Parkway'1-4'3-7

New Knoxville'0-7'5-10

Northwest Conference

'NWC'All

Leipsic'5-0'14-1

Crestview'5-0'10-1

Lincolnview'4-0'12-4

Columbus Grove'3-3'6-9

Bluffton'2-3'6-7

Allen East'2-4'7-8

Delphos Jefferson'2-4'3-9

Spencerville'1-6'2-13

Ada'0-4'0-10

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC'All

Hardin Northern'7-0'11-4

Elgin'6-1'8-4

North Baltimore'5-2'5-13

Upper Scioto Valley'4-3'6-7

Cory-Rawson'3-4'4-8

Waynesfield-Goshen'3-4'4-8

Perry'2-3'5-5

Ridgemont'1-4'4-12

Temple Christian'0-4'0-6

Ridgedale'0-6'0-7

Putnam County League

'PCL'All

Leipsic'5-0'14-1

Miller City'3-1'7-5

Ottoville'2-1'3-9

Pandora — Gilboa'2-2'6-9

Columbus Grove'1-2'6-9

Kalida'1-2'4-10

Fort Jennings'1-3'9-6

Continental'0-4'1-9

Toledo City Athletic League

'TCAL'All

Start'5-0'7-5

Bowsher'4-2'7-5

Lima Senior'3-2'4-10

Rogers'3-3'3-10

Waite'1-3'2-7

Scott'0-1'0-1

Woodward'0-5'0-7

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

LCC 5, Minster 3

Allen East 11, Perry 0

Columbus Grove 9, Paulding 3

Leipsic 6, Patrick Henry 1

Jackson Center 4, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Crestview 7, Spencerville 0

Celina 5, Bath 4

Defiance 4, Elida 1

Wapakoneta 6, Kenton 0

Kenton's Anthony Hunt went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Van Wert 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

St. Marys 9, Shawnee 1

Marion Local 5, Anna 3

Russia 3, New Bremen 0

Arcadia 8, Ada 2

Delphos St. John's 11, New Knoxville 1

Sylvania Southview 3, Lima Senior 1

Pandora-Gilboa 21, Temple Christian 2

Waynesfield-Goshen 16, Vanlue 0

Saturday

Fort Jennings 11, LCC 7

Celina 9, Houston 1; Celina 12 Houston 5

St. Marys 6, Delphos St. John's 3

Coldwater 10, Russia 0

Marion Local 6, Miller City 4

Fort Loramie 3, St. Henry 2

Tinora 8, Kalida 6

Wapakoneta 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Ridgemont 18, Cory-Rawson 8

New Knoxville 12, Botkins 6

Bluffton 3, Arlington 0; Bluffton 10, Arlington 0

Paulding 11, Delphos Jefferson 1

Napoleon 6, Shawnee 4

Monday

Leipsic 14, Delphos Jefferson 6

St. Henry 6, Bath 0

Russia 6, Shawnee 5

Coldwater 10, St. Marys 7

Wayne Trace 3, Delphos St. John's 0

Marion Local 9, National Trail 5

Lincolnview 2, Allen East 0

Versailles 19, New Bremen 3

Pandora-Gilboa 10, Continental 2

Kalida 10, Ottoville 8

Lima Senior 7, Bowsher 2

Perry 14, Ridgedale 1

Upper Scioto Valley 9, North Baltimore 5

Cory-Rawson 12, Temple Christian 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Ridgemont 6

Hardin Northern 4, Elgin 3

Bluffton 10, Spencerville 1

Adams Central 7, Parkway 5

Tuesday

LCC at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Bath at Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Elida at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Minster, 5 p.m.

Parkway at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Ayersville at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Continental, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Perry, 5 p.m.

Ridgedale at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

LCC at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Bath, 5 p.m.

Celina at Van Wert, 4:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Ansonia, 5 p.m.

Ada at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Wapakoneta at Bath, 5 p.m.

Perrysburg at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Elida, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at Minster, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Parkway, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Ada, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Miller City, 5 p.m

Tinora at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Wauseon, 5:30 p.m.

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Friday

Lima Senior at Elida, 5 p.m.

LCC at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Minster at Bath, 5 p.m.

Bryan at Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Kenton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Delphos St. John's, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Anna, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Ada, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Paulding at Continental, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Arcadia at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Fairlawn, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Miller City 13, Pandora-Gilboa 3

Bradford 4, Coldwater 3

Allen East 10, Arlington 4

Paulding 20, Columbus Grove 1

Patrick Henry 14, Leipsic 2

Lincolnview 23, Kalida 0

Kenton 5, Wapakoneta 4

Hardin Northern 11, Perry 4

Minster 9, Bath 3

Arcanum 12, Versailles 4

St. Marys 4, Shawnee 0

Anna 3, LCC 1

Vanlue 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 8

Jackson Center 17, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Defiance 6, Elida 5

Saturday

New Bremen 5, Celina 4

Elida 19, Riverdale 9

Elida 17, Upper Sandusky 7

Liberty-Benton 3, Lincolnview 2

Coldwater 2, New Bremen 0

Ridgemont 18, Cory-Rawson 5

Continental 3, Leipsic 2

Fort Loramie 11, Marion Local 1

South Central 9, Parkway 5

Arlington 8, Bluffton 5

Monday

Elida 6, Wayne Trace 3

Coldwater 9, St. Marys 0

Shawnee 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Ridgedale 20, Perry 0

Lincolnview 12, Allen East 2

Leipsic 10, Delphos Jefferson 4

Columbus Grove 22, Cory-Rawson 2

Bluffton 12, Spencerville 7

Minster 10, St. Henry 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 14, Ridgemont 0

Elgin 10, Hardin Northern 2

North Baltimore 14, Upper Scioto Valley 4

Miller City 13, Kalida 1

Marion Local 1, Franklin Monroe 0

Van Wert 11, North Central 3

Tuesday

LCC at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Bath, 5:30 p.m.

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Elida, 5:30 p.m.

Kenton at St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Anna, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Minster at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Paulding, 5 p.m.

Tinora at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Perry, 5 p.m.

Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Lima Senior at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at LCC, 5 p.m.

Celina at Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Elida at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Van Wert, 4:30 p.m.

St. Henry at Ansonia, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Spencerville, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Miller City, 5 p.m.

McComb at Perry, 5 p.m.

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Lima Senior at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Bath at Indian Lake, 5:15 p.m.

Marion Local at Celina, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Elida at Van Wert, 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Fort Loramie, 5 p.m.

Minster at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Versailles at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Perry at Continental, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Cory-Rawson, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday

Lima Senior at Bowsher, 5 p.m.

LCC at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at Bath, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

Kenton at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

South Adams at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Tri-Village at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Russia, 5 p.m.

Anna at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Ada, 5 p.m.

Perry at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Leipsic, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delphos Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Lincolnview at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Liberty Center, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.