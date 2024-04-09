Baseball notebook: LCC finds its groove at Ed Sandy Classic

Apr. 9—ELIDA — It's all about getting the repetitions.

The Lima Central Catholic baseball team got a late start to its season because of a state tournament run in basketball.

At Saturday's Ed Sandy Classic at Ed Sandy Field, Lima Central Catholic began to hit its stride against Elida.

LCC pounded 10 base hits and received solid pitching performances, en route to a 7-0 victory over Elida in the second of two games for both teams.

Lima Central Catholic, Elida and Delphos St. John's participated in this year's Ed Sandy Classic. Each team played two games.

Billy Bourk, who was a standout on the LCC basketball team, pitched four solid innings. The senior right-hander did not give up a hit. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter while tossing 51 pitches.

Brady Malcom pitched the final three innings for LCC. Malcom gave up the only Elida hit, a single by Marc Troyer in the seventh inning.

In LCC's first game of the day, a 14-1 win over Delphos St. John's, the Thunderbirds were led by senior Carson Parker, who pitched three innings, before being lifted. Parker allowed no runs and just two hits. He struck out six, walked one and threw 54 pitches.

"Parker and Bourk are the top two pitchers for us. ... Everybody knows it," LCC coach John Schnieders said. "Coming off the state basketball run, they're getting off to a little bit slower start. They both threw really well after being with us for just a week. But overall, our pitching was fantastic, and our defense was really good."

Against LCC, Elida started Noah Jostpille on the pitching mound. The sophomore right-hander worked four innings. Jostpille scattered five hits and gave up two runs while striking out five and walking three. Jostpille threw 75 pitches.

At the plate against Elida, LCC's Matthew Quatman went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Michael Quatman and J.J. Schnieders each collected two hits for the T-Birds.

"You saw a little bit of what we are," Schnieders said. "We're going to ride those two guys (Bourk and Parker). Offensively, we are still trying to figure it out. Our timing is off. These were just our third and fourth games. But as the day went on, we started to put the bat on the ball a little bit more and started to feel a little better about hitting. So, hopefully with some good weather — and everyone is in the same boat — we can stream some games together and get these kids some timing and rhythm, offensively. Pitching and defense was what it was all about today. And that's kind of how we're going to be this year."

Big arms

—Jarron Swick of Fort Jennings pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out nine batters and limiting Arlington to one earned run on four hits.

—Skyler Lhamon, Clay Boedicker and Logan Markley of Bath combined to throw a two-hitter and strikeout 15 batters against Delphos Jefferson.

—Eli Lucke of Fort Jennings allowed one hit in 4 2/3 innings in a 14-1, five-inning victory over Holgate.

—Celina's Brady Steinbrunner threw a 5-inning perfect game in a 13-0 win over New Haven.

—Ryan McGue of Elida pitched four scoreless innings in a win over Delphos St. John's.

Big bats

—Tommy Offenbacher of Leipsic went 4 for 4 with two doubles in a win over Edgerton.

—Kyle Hopkins of Columbus Grove went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases in an 8-1 win over Delphos Jefferson.

—Gabe Adcock of Elida went 3 for 4 in a 3-2 win over Delphos St. John's.

—Bryce Gasser of Fort Jennings had three hits and three RBI in an 11-1 win over Arlington. He also went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases against Holgate.

—Jay Carter of Waynesfied-Goshen had a pair of hits and drove in three runs against New Knoxville.

—Kasey Gross of St. Marys went 3 for 4 in a 9-4 loss to Versailles.

—Quin Schroeder of Leipsic went 3 for 5 in a 10-5 win over Edgerton.

—Brady Steinbrunner of Celina went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI in a win over New Haven.

—Nick Steinbrunner of Celina combined to go 5 for 8 in two games at the Bulldog Classic with a triple, double, seven RBI and four runs scored.

—Elida's Marc Troyer hit a single in the bottom of the eighth that drove in the winning run for the Bulldogs in a 3-2 victory over Delphos St. John's.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Western Buckeye League

'WBL 'All

Defiance'1-0'4-1

Van Wert'0-0'2-1

Shawnee'0-0'3-1

Celina'0-0'5-2

Elida'0-0'4-3

Wapakoneta'0-0'3-2

Bath'0-0'3-2

Kenton'0-0'1-3

St. Marys'0-0'0-3

Ottawa-Glandorf'0-1'1-3

Midwest Athletic Conference

'MAC 'All

Fort Recovery'1-0'2-1

Minster'1-0'5-0

Parkway'0-1'2-2

Marion Local'0-1'5-3

Coldwater'0-0'4-0

New Bremen'0-0'2-1

New Knoxville'0-0'3-0

St. Henry'0-0'2-4

St. John's'0-0'1-2

Versailles'0-0'5-2

Northwest Conference

'NWC 'All

Columbus Grove'1-0'2-4

Leipsic'0-0'4-0

Crestview'0-0'2-0

Allen East'0-0'2-4

Lincolnview'0-0'2-2

Bluffton'0-0'0-3

Ada'0-0'0-3

Spencerville'0-0'0-4

Delphos Jefferson'0-1'0-4

Northwest Central Conference

'NWCC 'All

Hardin Northern'1-0'3-2

Perry'0-0'3-0

Cory-Rawson'0-0'1-1

Upper Scioto Valley'0-0'2-1

Elgin'0-0'1-2

Ridgedale'0-0'0-1

Temple Christian'0-0'0-1

Ridgemont'0-0'2-2

Waynesfield-Goshen'0-0'0-4

North Baltimore'0-1'0-9

Putnam County League

'PCL 'All

Leipsic'1-0'5-0

Miller City'1-0'2-2

Columbus Grove'0-0'2-4

Kalida'0-0'1-3

Ottoville'0-0'1-3

Pandora — Gilboa'0-0'0-3

Fort Jennings'0-1'5-2

Continental'0-1'0-3

Toledo City Athletic League

'All

Bowsher'1-2

Lima Senior'1-3

Waite'0-1

Start'0-4

Rogers'0-3

Woodward'0-2

Scott'0-0

RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Fort Jennings 11, Arlington 1

Coldwater 11, LCC 0

Patrick Henry 3, Columbus Grove 2

Upper Scioto Valley 6, Spencerville 5

Defiance 8, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Fort Recovery 1, Parkway 0

Toledo Whitmer 10, Lima Senior 4

New Knoxville 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 4

Saturday

Elida 3, Delphos St. John's 2

LCC 14, Delphos St. John's 1

LCC 7, Elida 0

Bath 6, Delphos Jefferson 1

Celina 11, Columbus Grove 2

New Haven 19, Columbus Grove 9

Celina 13, New Haven 0

Defiance 6, Napoleon 5

Carey 3, Kenton 2

Shawnee 8, Parkway 5

Wapakoneta 1, Springfield 0

Fort Recovery 18, Ansonia 3

St. Henry 6, Marion Local 0

Marion Local 2, Russia 0

Russia 7, St. Henry 2

Riverdale 2, Allen East 1

Riverdale 9, Allen East 3

Lincolnview 4, Wayne Trace 1

Wayne Trace 10, Bluffton 0

Fairview 10, Continental 0

Miller City 13, Arlington 1

Ottoville 5, Ayersville 4

Riverside 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 3

Minster 13, Hopewell-Loudon 1

Crestview 7, Kalida 6

Versailles 17, St. Marys 7

Versailles 9, St. Marys 4

Leipsic 10, Edgerton 5

Leipsic 10, Edgerton 5

Coldwater 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Fort Jennings 14, Holgate 1

Fort Jennings 7, Holgate 5

Tuesday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lincolnview at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

Anna at LCC, 5 p.m.

Marion Local at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at McComb, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Bath at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Celina, 5 p.m.

Elida at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at New Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Minster at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Perry, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Crestview at Bath, 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's at Fort Jennings, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Blufftonn, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Lima Senior at Bowsher, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Anna at Bath, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Hardin N0rthern, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Continental at McComb, 5 p.m.

Miller City at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Ada at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Delohos St. John's, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Minster, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Versailles, 5 p.m.

Friday

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

Jay County at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Minster at Covington, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

New Knoxville at Newton Local, 5 p.m.

Tinora at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Ada at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Hicksville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Antwerp at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Bath, 5 p.m.

Celina at Van Wert, 5 p.m.

Defiance at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Elida, 5 p.m.

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL RESULTS AND SCHEDULE

Friday

Waynesfield-Goshen 7, Perry 4

Fort Loramie 5, Fort Recovery 4

Columbus Grove 10 Patrick Henry 7

Paulding 14, Delphos Jefferson 4

Van Buren 7, Ada 6

Coldwater 3, St. Henry 2

Defiance 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Fairview 8, Lincolnview 4

Minster 7, Anna 5

Riverdale 6, Leipsic 5

Saturday

Benjamin Logan 11, Celina 3

Benjamin Logan 8, Celina 4

Bowling Green 3, Defiance 2

Defiance 10, Crestview 0

Indian Lake 10, Shawnee 0

Indian Lake 20, Shawnee 2

Minster 5, St. Marys 2

Minster 5, St. Marys 2

Wapakoneta 12, Bellefontaine 6

Bellefontaine 11, Wapakoneta 8

New Bremen 5, Anna 3

New Bremen 15, Perry 12

Eaton 5, St. Henry 3

Eaton 8, St. Henry 4

Versailles 6, Fort Loramie 2

Versailles 5, Fort Loramie 0

Ada 15, Arlington 1

Ada 11, Arlington 2

Liberty-Benton 17, Bluffton 5

Ayersville 12, Delphos Jefferson 0

Parkway 11, Fort Recovery 5

Upper Scioto Valley 18, Cory-Rawson 2

Elida 11, Miller City 0

South Adams 10, Coldwater 0

South Adams 8, Coldwater 7

Parkway 11, Fort Recovery 5

Ayersville 12, Delphos Jefferson 0

Carey 2, Lima Central Catholic 1

Tuesday

Games ended after The Lima News deadline. Find scores, game stories, photos and more on LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior at Perry, 5 p.m.

LCC at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Ada, 5 p.m.

Bluffton at McComb, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Bath, 5 p.m.

Celina at St. Marys, 5 p.m.

Defiance at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Shawnee at Elida, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Versailles, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Parkway at Minster, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgedale, 5 p.m.

North Baltimore at Waynesfied-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Ottoville at Continental, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

LCC at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Elida at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Elgin at Kenton, 5 p.m.

St. Henry at Tri-Village, 5 p.m.

Kalida at Ada, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Allen East, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Perry, 5 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Cory Rawson at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Lima Senior at Waite, 5 p.m.

Thursday

St. Marys at Waynesfield-Goshen, 5 p.m.

Indian Lake at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery at Jay County, 5 p.m.

Anna at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Hardin Northern at Kalida, 5 p.m.

Miller City at North Baltimore, 5 p.m.

Perry at Ottoville, 5 p.m.

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Vanlue at Upper Scioto Valley, 5 p.m.

Ada at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Crestview at Spencerville, 5 p.m.

Leipsic at Lincolnview, 5 p.m.

Celina at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Coldwater at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

Minster at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Parkway, 5 p.m.

Friday

Russia at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Fort Loramie at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

New Bremen at Jackson Center, 5 p.m.

Versailles at Anna, 5 p.m.

Ada at Ridgemont, 5 p.m.

Miller City at Bluffton, 5 p.m.

Liberty-Benton at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Continental at Stryker, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Bath at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Van Wert at Celina, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Defiance, 5 p.m.

Elida at Kenton, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

Woodward at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.