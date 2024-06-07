Baseball: No. 2 Falmouth outlasts South Portland, 19-12

Jun. 6—FALMOUTH — It was a tough day to be a pitcher.

But after 31 total runs, nine pitching changes and 53 baserunners, it was a good day to be a Falmouth Navigator baseball player.

No. 2 Falmouth overcame an early deficit, weathered persistent mist and survived No. 7 South Portland's comeback bid that scuttled a potential five-inning mercy-rule win, prevailing 19-12 in Class A South quarterfinal Thursday.

"When you get to the playoffs, any win is a good win," said Falmouth Coach Mike D'Andrea. "I give South Portland a lot of credit. They didn't lay down. Obviously, they're the defending state champs. I was impressed with the way they fought back."

For two programs known for their pitching, defense and fundamental soundness, it was an atypical game.

South Portland used five pitchers — Easton Healy took the mound twice — and finished with freshman lefty Shea Healy, just added to the varsity roster. Falmouth scored five runs in the second inning against starter Hudson Iacuessa, then added seven runs on just three hits in the fourth against freshman Brady Main and Healy to take a 13-3 lead. Finally, after the Red Riots cut the margin to 13-11, the Navigators got six more runs in the bottom of the fifth against three pitchers.

"Outs were difficult. They were hard to come by," said South Portland Coach Mike Owens. "They're always hard to come by against a team like that. We just didn't have it today."

Falmouth also used five pitchers. Both teams made four errors.

Falmouth was without its ace pitcher and top all-around player, senior Brennan Rumpf, who lacerated a finger on his pitching hand while he and a teammate were moving the club's pitching machine. Stitches were required. Rumpf, who signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Maine, said it was a season-ending injury.

Because the Navigators were playing with a lead that was large at times, they avoided having to use Jacoby Porter on the mound, meaning the burly 6-foot-5 lefty will be available to start Saturday's regional semifinal against No. 3 Thornton Academy (12-5). Thornton needed only five innings to beat No. 6 Massabesic, 10-0, in its quarterfinal on Thursday.

Falmouth's season ended in the semifinals the previous three years, losing to Thornton in 2021 and 2023 and South Portland in 2022.

"It would definitely be nice to get a win from TA," said Falmouth senior catcher Ethan Hendry. "Hopefully we're due for a win. Give it one last run and see what happens. Hopefully we come out on top."

Falmouth had nine hits. Josh Polchies, Hendry (two RBI) and Tyler Simmons each had two. Simmons hit an RBI single in the first — after South Portland struck for three runs in the top of the frame — and a bases-clearing three-run double in the fourth. Falmouth batters were also hit by a pitch eight times (Hendry, Simmons and Nick Wyse were each plunked twice) and drew nine walks.

South Portland had 13 hits and drew six walks. Iacuessa, Curtis Metcalf (triple, two RBI), Healy and Kason Lewis (double, two RBI) each had two hits.

Down 13-3, South Portland went deep into its bench and rallied for eight runs in the fifth. Noah Blanchette, Alex Dobson and Brady Haynes each had pinch-hit singles. Blanchette and Dobson drew walks in a second at-bat, Dobson's with the bases loaded. Iacuessa had an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk.

"Those were seniors who hadn't played a ton this year. We were down 10, and I just wanted to get them at-bats, and they put together great at-bats," Owens said. "All of a sudden the inning kept going. I was proud of them to come out and compete in that situation."

Copy the Story Link