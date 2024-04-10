Baseball: NLS Wildcats plan to make some noise

Apr. 10—SPICER — Despite graduating a large, impactful senior class, the New London-Spicer baseball team is positioned for another competitive year in 2024.

The Wildcats return six starters to their team which finished 10-4 in the Wright County Conference and 15-6 overall a season ago."We have a talented group coming through with four seniors going on to play college baseball and a younger group that has some serious talent," NLS co-head coaches Eric Terres and Kyle Lieser said via email. "We are hoping to compete against some of the best teams in the state in the Wright County Conference and Section 3AA. Both look to be the most competitive in the state this coming season with many talented players."

Luke Knudsen and Carson McCain, both coming off All-Wright County Conference campaigns, are back for their senior seasons and will help lead the Wildcats.

Knudsen, a 5-foot-9 second baseman/shortstop, was a West Central Tribune All-Area First Team member and is committed to the NCAA Division III Concordia College-Moorhead. He averaged .443 at the plate and had a .529 on-base percentage, recording 31 hits, 29 runs, 24 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

McCain, a 6-0 outfielder/pitcher, is committed to NJCAA Division III St. Cloud Technical & Community College. He hit .364 with 20 hits and was 3-1 on the mound with a 3.20 earned-run average in 24 innings.

Also back for the Wildcats are seniors Grant Paffrath and Christopher Schneider.

Paffrath, a 6-3 pitcher/first baseman, will also be competing at Concordia College-Moorhead next year. He had a .321 average and a 3.70 ERA in an injury-riddled junior season.

Schneider, a 6-1 third baseman/first baseman/pitcher, has committed to the NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University. He averaged .383 at the plate and a 1.043 on-base plus slugging percentage with 23 hits, five doubles, one triple and a home run.

Brayden Skindelien leads the "serious" talent among the Wildcats' youth. The 6-0 sophomore shortstop/pitcher batted .309 and had nine stolen bases and had a 2-0 record on the mound with a 3.50 ERA.

Also looking to make impacts are Nolan Johnson, Blake Schultz, Kaden Toutges and Garret White.

"This is a group of talented juniors that can help the team in many ways," said Terres and Lieser, who will be assisted by Corbin Schwartz, Michael Thompson and Matt Quade.