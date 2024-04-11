Baseball: Nearly everyone is back for LQPV Eagles

Apr. 10—MADISON — There will be no shortage of veteran experience for the Lac qui Parle Valley baseball team in the 2024 season.

LQPV, which was 6-6 in the Camden conference and 6-8 overall, returns nine starters led by an All-Area Second Team member.

"We should be able to compete this year if we are able to keep our errors down," Eagles head coach Darby Bjorgan said. "We have a lot of experience returning."

"We have competition at all positions, which is a positive. This team is excited to play baseball."

Dylan Keimig is LQPV's all-area player> He was also an All-Camden Conference selection. The junior infielder/pitcher hit .465 and had .558 slugging percentage. He recorded 18 runs and six RBIs.

"Dylan was an electric leadoff hitter for us last season,"Bjorgan said. "He worked very hard in the weight room (over the off-season)."

Keimig is one of the Eagles' pitchers along with seniors infielder/pitchers Dyllon Geiser and Kaden Mortenson and junior infielder/pitcher Brock Bjornjeld.

Geiser, an All-Camden Conference pick who recorded a 3.71 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched, will play baseball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton next year.

Back at full strength and joining the rotation for LQPV are senior outfielder/pitcher TJ Mitchell, who played with a broken finger last year, and junior Davis Patzer, who was injured in the first game of 2023 and was sidelined for the remainder of the season. Patzer competes for a starting pitching and fielding position.

Also returning to the starting lineup for the Eagles are seniors Cael Benson (IF) and Bradyn Danzeisen (C/DH), Kaden Molden (IF) and junior Landen Weber (C/OF).

Bjorgan, who enters his second season as LQPV's head coach, will be assisted by Josh Benson, Mark Bjornjeld, Braiden Kittelson, Wyatt Halvorson, Brian Moen and Chad Kranz.